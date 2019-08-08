Long exposure to loud noises you encounter while attending a concert or even festivities, with no ear protection, can damage the delicate structures within the ear. This can cause a ringing in the ears, known as tinnitus. Tinnitus can be bothersome, as the sound can make hearing difficult and interrupt daily life. The symptoms can be easily identified as the person with tinnitus would feel the noise in the ears, buzzing, roaring, whistling or hissing, this noise can be continuous or intermittent. Dr Soniya Gupta, co-founder, Drspectra, audiologist and speech therapist tells us what happens to your ears after you attend a loud concert and what you can do about it.

Tinnitus after a concert is usually temporary and should subside within a few days. It usually goes away after a peaceful sleep but it is advised to take precaution next time when you are around loud music to avoid permanent or temporary hearing loss. Your excessive exposure to loud noises can easily destroy the tiny hair cells present in the ear. These hair cells are responsible for sending a message to the brain once the sound enters in your ear. So, once these cells get destroyed, it’s hard to recover and the absence of these cells leads to misinterpretation of the signal it receives after hearing sounds. So, this is what can happen to a person after a concert.

Remedies that will give you relief from the tinnitus:

1. There is a device called Tinnitus Relief which is being used for tinnitus prevention, it has positive effects on your neurons that produce the sound of tinnitus.

2. You need to avoid the possible triggers which can affect your symptoms. Some common possible triggers are drinks with caffeine such as coffee, tea, and alcohol.

3. Use white noise, if the ringing doesn’t let you sleep at night, a gentle white noise can be useful in distracting your brain from focusing on the sound.

4. Neuromodulation therapies are given to patients according to their age, under the supervision of a qualified therapist which also reduces the tinnitus.

5. When tinnitus flares up, you’ll feel anxious and annoyed, it’s important for you to relax more as stress and worry can make your symptoms worse.

6. Develop a routine exercise time, as it eases many other problems that come along with tinnitus. It’s a mood booster for just about everyone.

7. Start protecting your hearing. Noise is the root cause of tinnitus and also it makes it worse.