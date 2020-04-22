We have just one planet where human race can survive and that’s our own mother Earth. Industrial development, globalization, and increasing pollution level throughout the world are changing weather patterns. Climate change has become a reality and that’s leading to catastrophic flooding, rise in sea level, and destruction of food. Also Read - On 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Let's Flood The World With Optimism, Hope, And Action

We have done so much damage to the earth that it will take around a decade or even more than that to reverse them. If we wish to avoid reaching a point where irreversible damage can destroy major ecosystem, we need to pitch in and do our own bit to save the Earth. Today, on Earth Day, let's pledge to start caring for our planet as it is not just our responsibility but has become the necessity of the hour. Here we tell you about a few things that you can do to save the planet.

Conserve water

A simple act of conserving water can do wonders. To do that you need to make sure that the tap is not on while you are shaving, brushing, or doing some other work. Make sure water is not leaking from faucet. Also, instead of opting for bottled water, drink filtered tap water as you will save a lot of money and reduce plastic waste in the process.

Use energy efficient bulbs

Doing this is one of the best ways to reduce use of power. This can not only have your money but also help to curb pollution. Using energy efficient light bulbs can reduce greenhouse gas emission.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle

Reduce the use of non-biodegradable materials. Make sure you reuse a material and then recycle it to conserve natural resources and landfill space.

Plant tress

Trees use carbon-dioxide and produce oxygen, which is the most significant gas for human survival. Also, it reduces pollution level, saves energy, and helps combat climate change, So, every human being should plant at least one plant in his/her lifetime.