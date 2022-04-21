Earth Day 2022: Earth Day is commemorated every year on April 22 to emphasise the significance of environmental protection. ‘Invest In Our Planet’ is the official theme for 2022, and while the concept may seem difficult, it is simple to give back to the planet. “Earth offers enough to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed,” Mahatma Gandhi said. We could begin by acknowledging that the world and its bounty are gifts to us, rather than rights we have earned. We forget that this is our only home when we misuse its resources for our own selfishness.Also Read - Plastic Reverse Vending Machine: SIDBI, DICCI Come Together To Install 1,000 Devices Under CSR

Here are 5 basic ways to become a more responsible earth citizen:

1. Move to a Sustainable Lifestyle

This is an ideal moment to assess the state of the biophysical environment, as well as the impact of individual and collective human actions on it, and to make lifestyle modifications. By consuming less, recycling and upcycling goods, minimising waste, converting to organic, locally sourced produce, using eco-friendly cleaning agents, and avoiding quick fashion, we may become more responsible as inhabitants of this world. The consequences of these decisions may not be immediately evident, but can have long-term and irreversible consequences. Let us make a tiny change today that will have a great influence tomorrow.

2. Embrace Green Energy

India is the world's third-largest consumer of electricity and our reliance on conventional or non-renewable energy sources such as coal, oil, and natural gas is extensive. The rising energy demand has altered nature and generated a shortage of environmental assets. It goes without saying that renewable energy's advantages vastly outnumber those of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels will eventually run out and the world's dependence on them has resulted in irreversible environmental damage due to pollutants and catastrophic accidents like oil spills etc. Renewable energy sources, on the other hand, can be used to create electricity while producing little to no greenhouse emissions.

3. Conserve Water

Water is the most important resource for any living entity, but according to the WHO, over 2 billion people live in water-stressed countries, a number that is predicted to rise in the near future as a result of climate change in some places. Take shorter showers, try rainwater harvesting, check your kitchen and toilet for leaks, switch off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving, only use your washing machine for full loads, and water your plants during the cooler periods of the day. Simple measures like collecting rainwater in buckets, cleaning fruits and veggies in water pans, and flushing the toilet with the water you’ve saved will make a significant difference.

4. Plant a Tree

The greatest present we can give to parched towns, devastated wildlife habitats, and plundering forests is reforestation. Signing up for plantation drives, planting trees as often as possible, and even gifting and dedicating trees to loved ones can all help to make the world a greener place. Visit Grow-Trees.com for suggestions on how you may become involved in projects that are restoring river banks, forests, urban zones, eco-sensitive regions, mountains, and green belts.

5. Say ‘No’ to Plastics

Plastic is the unbreakable and pervasive adversary that is destroying our oceans, landfills, mountains, and rivers. According to an undp.org report, India creates 15 million tonnes of plastic garbage each year, but due to a lack of a functioning solid waste management system, only one-fourth of this is recycled. According to the research, this ‘leads to a load on landfills and bad socio-economic conditions for waste pickers, who are largely women.’ Single-use plastics like throwaway coffee cups, plastic cutlery, straws, and water bottles emit toxins into the ecosystem when they end up in landfills and seas. It’s time we say a strong ‘No’ to single-use plastics like disposable coffee cups, plastic cutlery, straws, and water bottles. Carrying your own grocery bag, water bottle, and cutlery is all it takes.

Let’s make Earth a better place to live with these lifestyle changes. Happy Earth Day!