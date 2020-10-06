Are you fed up waiting for your nail polish to dry every time you apply it? Do you also end up smudging it unknowingly? If yes, your wait is over. Also Read - 3 Simple Alternatives to Nail Polish Remover That You Can Try

We know you like coloured nails but 10 to 12 minutes of wait for letting the nail polish to set perfectly seems irritating especially if you are an impatient person. No worries! Here, we will tell you some effective shortcuts that you can try and make this process faster. Read further to know how to make your nail polish dry almost instantly. Also Read - Fatwa against wearing nail polish during Namaz

Use Your Hairdryer

Your nails need a quick blast of air in order to dry instantly. All you need to do is to use the cool setting in your hairdryer and give your nails a much-needed blowout to be firm in place. Remember, using the hot setting will do the opposite so do away with it.

Try Cold Water or Ice

As mentioned above, cold can help dry your nail polish faster. So, why don’t you try dipping your nails in cold water or ice? This is a good alternative if you do not have a hairdryer. Notably, you need to keep your nails inside water/ice for at least a minute if you want the nail polish to set nicely.

Grease Can Help Too

Another quick hack to dry your nail polish quickly is using baby oil or cooking spray. Once you apply one of them over your nail polish, it will absorb the oil and will become thin. This is what fastens the drying process. You can wash your fingers using cold water after the nail polish dries off to get rid of any sticky residue.