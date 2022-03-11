Much like us humans, our dogs and cats can also have allergic reactions triggered by seasonal changes among other causes. As cute as our babies look when they sneeze, just saying ‘Bless You’ isn’t enough. Recognizing signs of allergies in your pet and getting them treated in time is very important. The most common sign of allergies in pets is itchiness, which can be specific to ears and paws or spread all over their body. Pets will lick, scratch and chew at any areas that are itchy. Other symptoms of environmental allergies in pets include red and runny eyes, sneezing, a clear nasal discharge, loss of hair and chronic ear infections.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: 'Waiting For Special Evacuation Flights', Stranded Indians Refuse To Leave Without Pets

Allergies in pets is a difficult issue and identifying allergens can be very tough. Kamakshi Kumar, Founder of Petveda says, "I, as a pet parent, would stress that if you suspect that your pet is suffering, the best thing is to take the pet to the veterinarian so that they can identify and treat the core issue. While some over-the-counter human allergy medicines, antihistamines like Benadryl are safe and can be given to your pets, but are rarely effective. The most effective medications are the ones prescribed by your veterinarian."

Kamakshi recommends bathing your pet with gentle and calming topical products specialised for skin allergies with ingredients like Apple cider vinegar, Colloidal silver, Coconut oil and Aloe vera can also be used to alleviate some of the discomforts. "Using a natural anti-dandruff and itch relief shampoo with activated charcoal will help relieve your pet's symptoms. Avoid bathing your pet too often, so the skin does not dry out. For a daily solution, a natural anti-dandruff & itch relief spray with ingredients like Colloidal Silver, Aloe Vera & Olive Oil can be extremely helpful."

Always remember to look between the toes for redness and inflammation as that is a commonly affected area. Using a Soothing Butter Butter Balm with ingredients like Sunflower Wax, Vitamin E & Shea Butter on dry paws or elbows can help pacify irritation.

Diet rich in fatty acids like omega-3 or omega-6 helps reduce itchiness and improve overall skin health. Introducing dietary supplements such as Fish oil, edible coconut oil also helps suppress allergic reactions.

There are a few things that are in our control when it comes to protecting our pets from coming into contact with allergens. Avoid taking them for a walk early morning or late afternoon when pollen levels are the highest. Wipe your pet’s body and paws with a hypoallergenic, soap-free no-rinse shampoo with natural ingredients like Organic Argan Oil and Aloe Vera Extract to remove the pollen and other allergens from their fur and skin without the hassle of a full bath.

Lastly, keeping your home clean, especially air conditioners or air filters, can cut down on dust and other allergens that make breathing air cleaner for you and your pets.