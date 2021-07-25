A smile always works wonders! When you smile you look happy and happiness is most attractive. Sparkling white teeth and fresh breath, help to meet, smile, and greet others with confidence.Also Read - Easy And Quick DIY Organic Pedicure At Home, Approved by Shahnaz Husain
Here are some home remedies to whiten your teeth:
- Baking Soda: Baking soda or bicarbonate of soda can be used on the teeth to whiten them. It has a mild abrasive effect, which removes stains on the teeth. It may be used by itself like a tooth powder, rubbing it on the teeth for a minute and then rinsing well with water. A few drops of lemon juice can make it more effective, as lemon juice also has a mild bleaching effect.
- Orange peels: Peel an orange and rub the under part, i.e. the white part on the teeth. The white part is said to contain d-limenene, which helps to whiten the teeth.
- Turmeric: Turmeric is also said to have a mild bleaching effect. It is also a natural antiseptic and keeps teeth and gums healthy. It is better to use the turmeric root, making a paste out of it. Mix one teaspoon turmeric with half a teaspoon of each coconut oil and baking soda. This can be used as toothpaste, brushing the teeth with a toothbrush.
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is acidic in nature and this has a whitening effect on the teeth. It can be used to rinse the mouth, or it can be mixed with baking soda and used on the teeth, rubbing gently.
- Aloe Vera: Aloe has been a common home remedy for many problems. It is also said to whiten teeth. It can be mixed with baking soda to make toothpaste to clean the teeth. It helps to remove yellow stains on the teeth. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties.
- Activate Charcoal: Activated charcoal should be used. It is said to clean the teeth and draw out toxins. This also helps to remove stains from the teeth. It is should be in the form of a powder and should be used to rub on the teeth like tooth powder. Spit out charcoal and rinse your mouth thoroughly with water.
- Lemon peels: Like orange peels, lemon peels can also be used to clean and whiten teeth. A few drops of lemon juice can be put on the white part of the peel and then use it to rub the teeth.