You can have an Organic Pedicure at home, using natural oils and extracts. You will need a nail brush, pumice stone or heel scrubber, nail clippers, emery board, cotton wool, cotton buds, massage cream, polish remover, nail polish and a small tub for soaking the feet.

First remove old polish with remover, using cotton wool. Soak your feet in warm water, after adding some herbal shampoo, a little coconut oil, and some coarse salt. Let the feet soak for 15 minutes. Then clean the nails with the brush. The brush should not be too hard. Use the pumice stone on the heels and side of the soles. Avoid metal scrubbers. You can also scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah. When this is done, wash the feet in clean water. Dry with a towel.

If your nails need cutting, better to use a nail clipper. Toenails should be cut straight across. Avoid shaping toenails as it can lead to in-growing nails. Use the emery board to smoothen them. Do not cut the cuticles of the toenails. Do not use sharp instruments to clean the nails. Apply almond oil and push back gently with a cotton bud.

Then, give feet a scrub treatment. Mix ground almonds with yogurt and some sugar. Apply them on the feet. After 15 to 20 minutes, rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Pay attention to the heels. Wash off with water. Then massage the feet with coconut oil or sunflower oil. Wipe off excess cream with a moist towel. Mix one tablespoon each of lemon juice and honey with 50 ml rose water. Apply on the feet. Lie down and relax for half an hour. Wash it off with plain water.

Apply oil and massage on feet and nails. Pay special attention to the heels, applying more oil if needed. Use upward strokes for the massage, from the toes towards the ankles. Wipe the feet with a moist towel.

Mix a little lemon juice with honey and apply it on the feet to moisturise and soften the skin. Wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes.

If you wish to apply polish, put some cotton wool between the toes. Apply the nail varnish in broad strokes, from the base of the nail to the nail tips. After the first coat dries, apply the second coat of colour.