Everybody wants to look good and attractive. But how many of us have time to groom ourselves? Very few. In today’s busy lifestyle, it seems quite a difficult task to go to parlour every month or follow an elaborate beauty ritual every day. Daily work like preparing meals, making kids ready for school, and going to work, hardly give us time to indulge in self-grooming. Also, some people even do not know how to do makeup or are too lazy to get up and start spending time on making their faces glow. So, what you can do to look good? A few beauty tricks can help you save your time and still look good. Read on to know about them.

Use blush on your cheeks and eyelids

Instead of going for eyeshadow on your eyelids, use blush that you apply on your cheeks. This will save your time and will make you look fresh. No one would be able to know that it took hardly a few seconds for you to glow. Appearing attractive will also boost your confidence.

Apply vaseline before using perfume

If you do not have time to take a shower or you are too lazy to go for it, a smart trick can help you smell good for long. Apply vaseline on the area where you spray perfume. This will make your perfume stay longer and avoid bad smell.

Apply baby powder to your hair

In case your hair is due for a wash but you do not have time to wash it the next day due to office timings or any other work, apply baby powder in your hair. This will soak up all the excess oil and make your hair look good and not greasy.