Love croissants? Instead of getting one from the bakery, why not try making it on your own. Here are two French croissant recipes by Pastry Chef Durba Basu Ray, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, to inspire you.
Pain Au Chocolate Croissant
Servings: 8 portions
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Flour
| 500 g – 4 cups
|Water
|½ cup (120 mL)
|Milk
|½ cup (120 mL)
|Sugar
|¼ cup (50 g)
|Salt
|2 teaspoons
|Instant dry yeast
|1 packet
|Unsalted butter, softened
|3 tablespoons
|Cold unsalted butter
|1 ¼ cups, cut into ½-inch (1 cm) thick slices (285 g)
|Egg, beaten
|1
|Sweetened chocolate bar
|2 bars
Method
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, water, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, and butter. Once the dough starts to clump, turn it out onto a clean counter. Lightly knead the dough and form it into a ball. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour.
- Slice the cold butter in thirds and place it onto a sheet of parchment paper. Place another piece of parchment on top of the butter and beat it with a rolling pin.
- Keeping the parchment paper on the butter, use a rolling pin to roll the butter into a thick square. Transfer the butter layer to the refrigerator.
- To roll out the dough, lightly flour the counter. Place the dough on the counter and push the rolling pin once vertically into the dough and once horizontally to form four quadrants. Roll out each corner and form a 10-inch (25 cm) square.
- Place the butter layer on top of the dough and fold the sides of the dough over the butter, enclosing it completely.
- Roll the dough with a rolling pin to seal the seams, making sure to lengthen the dough, rather than widening it. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Roll out the dough.
- Fold the top half down to the middle and brush off any excess flour. Fold the bottom half over the top and turn the dough clockwise to the left. This completes the first turn. Cover and refrigerate for one hour.
- Roll out the dough again two more times, completing three turns in total and refrigerating for 1 hour in between each turn. After the final turn, cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
- To form the croissants, cut the dough in half. Place one half in the refrigerator.
- Cut the dough into 4 rectangles.
- Place the chocolate on the edge of the dough and roll tightly enclosing it in the dough.
- Brush the croissants with the beaten egg. Save the rest of the egg wash in the fridge for later. Place the croissants in a warm place to rise for 1-2 hours. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Once the croissants have proofed, brush them with one more layer of egg wash.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Serve warm.
Raspberry Croissant(Photo credit: Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road)
Raspberry Croissant recipe
Servings: 10 portions
For the raspberry dough
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Yeast
|20g
|Water
|92ml
|Flour (T45)
|260g
|Sugar
|30g
|Salt
|5g
|Bread improver
|1g
|Butter
|40g
|Milk powder
|14g
|Raspberry purée
|85g (reduced to 40g)
|Red liquid food colouring
|1 drop
For the plain dough:
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Yeast
|12g
|Water
|126ml
|Flour (T45)
|260g
|Sugar
|30g
|Improver
|1g
|Butter
|40g
|Milk powder
|14g
|Salt
|5g
For the lamination butter: – 280g butter
For the filling:
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|Raspberry jam
|250g
|Marzipan
|175g
For the egg wash:
|Ingredients
|Quantity
|1 free-range egg plus 1 egg yolk
|Water
|10ml
|Salt
|1g
|Sugar
|1g
Method
For the raspberry dough:
- Reduce the raspberry purée to 40g on the stove, allow to cool.
- For the lamination butter:
- Roll to a rectangular shape about 40x25cm (15½x10in) between two sheets of baking paper, then chill.
For the filling:
Combine the ingredients in a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until smooth. Place into a piping bag and reserve until needed.
For the egg wash:
- Combine the ingredients, then sieve.
- For both doughs (prep separately):
- Dissolve the yeast in the water.
- Add all the ingredients, except the salt, to a machine mixing bowl, then mix for 9 minutes on low speed. Add the salt and mix for another 2 minutes on high speed.
- Chill for a minimum of 2 hours.
For the layering:
- Roll both doughs separately on a floured surface into rectangles.
- Place the plain dough on top of the raspberry dough, then lay the butter on top.
- Roll the dough out. Fold both short ends in to meet in the middle, then fold the dough in half again to look like a closed book, leaving the raspberry dough on the outside. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for 30 minutes.
- Roll the dough out, then divide the dough into 3 lengthwise sections. Fold the top short end down onto the middle section, then fold the bottom short end up onto the layered dough in the centre, so that it forms 3 layers (single turn), leaving the raspberry dough on the outside. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for at least 30 minutes.
- Roll out on a floured surface. Trim to straighten the long ends. Cut into triangles.
- Apply a small hazelnut-sized bulb of filling in the centre and fold the cut edge of the dough over, then continue to roll towards the pointed end of the dough to form a croissant. Place on baking trays, leaving space between them to expand.
- Prove in a warm place until doubled in size.
- Preheat the oven to 165°C. Brush the tops with egg wash and bake for 16-17 minutes.