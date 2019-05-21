Love croissants? Instead of getting one from the bakery, why not try making it on your own. Here are two French croissant recipes by Pastry Chef Durba Basu Ray, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, to inspire you.

Pain Au Chocolate Croissant

Servings: 8 portions

Ingredients Quantity Flour 500 g – 4 cups Water ½ cup (120 mL) Milk ½ cup (120 mL) Sugar ¼ cup (50 g) Salt 2 teaspoons Instant dry yeast 1 packet Unsalted butter, softened 3 tablespoons Cold unsalted butter 1 ¼ cups, cut into ½-inch (1 cm) thick slices (285 g) Egg, beaten 1 Sweetened chocolate bar 2 bars

Method

In a large bowl, mix the flour, water, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, and butter. Once the dough starts to clump, turn it out onto a clean counter. Lightly knead the dough and form it into a ball. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour. Slice the cold butter in thirds and place it onto a sheet of parchment paper. Place another piece of parchment on top of the butter and beat it with a rolling pin. Keeping the parchment paper on the butter, use a rolling pin to roll the butter into a thick square. Transfer the butter layer to the refrigerator. To roll out the dough, lightly flour the counter. Place the dough on the counter and push the rolling pin once vertically into the dough and once horizontally to form four quadrants. Roll out each corner and form a 10-inch (25 cm) square. Place the butter layer on top of the dough and fold the sides of the dough over the butter, enclosing it completely. Roll the dough with a rolling pin to seal the seams, making sure to lengthen the dough, rather than widening it. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Roll out the dough. Fold the top half down to the middle and brush off any excess flour. Fold the bottom half over the top and turn the dough clockwise to the left. This completes the first turn. Cover and refrigerate for one hour. Roll out the dough again two more times, completing three turns in total and refrigerating for 1 hour in between each turn. After the final turn, cover the dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. To form the croissants, cut the dough in half. Place one half in the refrigerator. Cut the dough into 4 rectangles. Place the chocolate on the edge of the dough and roll tightly enclosing it in the dough. Brush the croissants with the beaten egg. Save the rest of the egg wash in the fridge for later. Place the croissants in a warm place to rise for 1-2 hours. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Once the croissants have proofed, brush them with one more layer of egg wash. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Serve warm.

Raspberry Croissant recipe

Servings: 10 portions



For the raspberry dough

Ingredients Quantity Yeast 20g Water 92ml Flour (T45) 260g Sugar 30g Salt 5g Bread improver 1g Butter 40g Milk powder 14g Raspberry purée 85g (reduced to 40g) Red liquid food colouring 1 drop

For the plain dough:

Ingredients Quantity Yeast 12g Water 126ml Flour (T45) 260g Sugar 30g Improver 1g Butter 40g Milk powder 14g Salt 5g

For the lamination butter: – 280g butter

For the filling:

Ingredients Quantity Raspberry jam 250g Marzipan 175g

For the egg wash:

Ingredients Quantity 1 free-range egg plus 1 egg yolk Water 10ml Salt 1g Sugar 1g

Method

For the raspberry dough:

Reduce the raspberry purée to 40g on the stove, allow to cool. For the lamination butter: Roll to a rectangular shape about 40x25cm (15½x10in) between two sheets of baking paper, then chill.

For the filling:

Combine the ingredients in a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until smooth. Place into a piping bag and reserve until needed.

For the egg wash:

Combine the ingredients, then sieve. For both doughs (prep separately): Dissolve the yeast in the water. Add all the ingredients, except the salt, to a machine mixing bowl, then mix for 9 minutes on low speed. Add the salt and mix for another 2 minutes on high speed. Chill for a minimum of 2 hours.

For the layering: