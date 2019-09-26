Chikungunya is a viral disease that can be debilitating if not treated on time. Characterized by symptoms like fever, fatigue, joint pain, headache, nausea, and rashes, chikungunya can be difficult to diagnose. This is because its symptoms mimic those of other infections like dengue and malaria. These signs appear after 4 to 7 days of being bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus.

Notably, the cases of chikungunya seem to be rising these days in Delhi. Since January this year, a total of 74 cases of chikungunya have been reported in the capital city. Last year, during the same time, the disease was found to affect 68 people were tested positive of the infection.

This mosquito-borne disease is neither contagious nor fatal and timely intervention can help you deal with the condition. So, make sure you visit a doctor once you experience symptoms we just talked about. In case you have yet not got the infection but at a higher risk of getting it, here are some of the precautionary measures that you can take to keep chikungunya at bay.