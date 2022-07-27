A girl can never have too many lipsticks. But, what do you do with all those colourful little sticks when they get too old or dry? Throw them away? NO! We find ways to save and revive those dry old lipsticks we are really attached to. Shobana Navaneethan, Founder of BlushBee Organic Beauty shares hacks to revive old and dry sticks.

Revive The Dry Sticks

A little bit of tender loving care and moisture can bring your dry lipsticks back to life. Here, try these –

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can do wonders to your skin and your dry lipstick. Add a few drops of cold-pressed pure coconut oil to your dry lipstick. Close and shake the tube enough to spread the coconut oil. You can use your freshly revived lipstick in just a few minutes.

Heat It

You can heat your lipstick bullet in a microwave for a minute, transfer this into a small clean container and use it with a lip brush. Alternatively, if you have small dry bits of your favourite shades, you can heat them together. Mix them and you have a brand-new shade, just for you, by you!

Blow Dry

Oh, yes, you can revive your dry lipstick with another beauty essential – your blow dryer. With the highest setting, blow dry your lipstick from a distance, for a few seconds. It will heat and melt the lip shade a little. This should be enough if your lipstick is still well within the expiry date and does not have any funny smell or layer on it.

Repurpose The Old Sticks

Sometimes, no matter what you try, reviving your dry old lipsticks may not be possible. In such a case, try these hacks instead –

Make A Lip Gloss

Take a little safflower oil (or soy wax – both are plant-based alternates to petroleum jelly) on the back of your hand, take a bit of your lip colour with a lip brush, and mix it up. The heat from your hand will help melt the dry lipstick enough to mix well without lumps.

Lip Stains

Add a touch of colour to your lips without wearing actual lipstick. Apply the lipstick in a light layer; take a blotting paper and press it lightly against your lips to remove the excess or chapped colour. Reapply a little more colour and blot again. Now, you have coloured lips without layers of lipstick that can come off on your teeth or your coffee mug.

Tinted Lip Balm

Melt your dry lipstick in a microwave, and add it to your favourite lip balm. Transfer it into a clean container and refrigerate. Within a few hours, you have your very own tinted lip balm – your favourite lip balm in your favourite colour!

Conclusion

Each lipstick shade has its own distinct quality and it is a necessity to sometimes have multiple shades in one colour. If you have one too many, give the above hacks and tricks a try to revive your old and dry lipsticks.