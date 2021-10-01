Our hands are always on display. We use them constantly in our work and even in conversation. The hands begin to show neglect and aging sooner than most parts of the body. Firstly, the skin on the back of the hands is thin and has few oil glands. The hands also come in contact with soaps and detergents daily, when we perform our washing chores. These play havoc on the skin, making it rough and dry. So, care of the hands is very necessary.Also Read - Skincare: Say Hello to Glowing Skin With These Simple Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Protect your hands by wearing rubber gloves for your washing chores. Surgical gloves are easily available at a chemist shop. Massage a cream after your washing tasks, working it into the skin. This takes only a few minutes of your time. You should massage cream on the nails and the skin around the nails too.

You can give yourself a weekly manicure. What you need are a bowl for soaking the hands, nail clippers, emery board (wooden file), polish remover, nail polish, cotton wool, hand cream, cotton buds. First, remove old polish. Avoid applying too much remover, as this dries out the nails. Use a nail clipper, rather than scissors, to cut the nails. Shape your nails if you wish, using the emery board. Work in one direction and not back and forth. Then, soak your hands in warm soapy water for 5 minutes. Push cuticles back gently, using cotton buds. Avoid using metal objects to push back cuticles and never cut the cuticles. Next, apply hand cream on the hands and nails, massaging it into the skin. Pay special attention to the skin around the nails. Wipe your hands with a moist towel and apply polish. Use smooth strokes, from the base to the tip of the nails. Apply one stroke in the middle and then on either side of each nail. Two coats of colour give a smooth finish, but you should wait for the first coat to dry.

If you have brittle nails, avoid frosted nail polish. Also, if you have any infection of the nails, avoid filing and using nail varnish. See a doctor without delay, as it can be a fungal infection of a condition called psoriasis.

Your daily diet is important for the nails. It should provide adequate amounts of calcium, sulphur, amino acids, phosphorous, Vitamins B and E. These are available from milk and milk products, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and eggs.