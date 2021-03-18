New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit Nene at 53 looks as stunning as ever. If there is one actress who defied the age for more than three decades, it is undoubtedly Madhuri Dixit. A versatile dancer and talented actress, Madhuri Dixit is known for her timeless and ageless beauty, sheer elegance and charm she exudes both in movies and her real life. Also Read - Hair Care Routine Madhuri Dixit Nene Swears By At The Age of 53 | Hair Oil & Mask Recipe Inside

The diva took to her YouTube channel to share with her fans easy-to-follow skincare tips and tricks that will help maintain flawless and radiant skin like her. She divided her skincare tips into two factors: Internal and external.

According to Madhuri, internal is all about what you eat and drink and here's what she suggested to follow for a healthy and glowing skin.

Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily

Water helps in washing out toxins and keeps the skin hydrated which results in a healthier-looking skin.

Avoid oily food

Various types of oil collect into the skin and clog pores which in turn leads to issues like acne and blackheads.

Say no to sugar

‘One of the main causes behind pimples and breakouts is sugar’, she pointed out. High levels of glucose irritate the skin and also increase the chances of acne.

Whole fruits and vegetables over juices

The actress shared that the amount of fibre present in an entire fruit is far more beneficial than a glass of juice and hence, having more of them is better than just consuming juice.

Get proper sleep

Sleeping for at least 7 to 8 hours a day helps the skin cells to regenerate and also adds up to a healthy lifestyle.

Exercise everyday

The best way to make your skin glow is by working out regularly as it controls your hormones that keep skin troubles at bay.

The 53-year-old actress also shared some of the go-to DIY face mask for tired and dull looking skin.

Watch Video Here

Under the external category, Madhuri talked about the application of various products and following a routine to achieve healthy, glowing skin. She first emphasised on always sleeping with clean skin and never sleeping with make-up on, which can take a toll on the skin.

For a cleansing morning routine, she talked about the CTM followed by a sunscreen

Step 1- Cleanser

Step 2 – Alcohol free toner

Step 3 – Moisturiser

Step 4 – SPF

Step 1 – Removing make-up

Step 2 – Cleanser

Step 3 – Toner

Step 4 – Vitamin C Serum (only at night)

Step 5 – Moisturiser

Please note all of these products need to be applied in an upward motion and massaged on the face as well as neck. She also suggested that one needs to also moisturise the neck and hands. It is really important to clean and moisturise these areas, as they are also prone to ageing and most people usually forget to take care of them.

Madhuri also suggested testing any new product on the wrist or neck to avoid allergic reaction on the face.