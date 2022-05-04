Weight loss hacks: ‘How to Lose Weight is one of the most searched queries on the internet in today’s time. It is one of the biggest concerns that most people are facing. An excess weight near your belly can be annoying, not only because it’s difficult to lose, but also because it affects your general health. A flat stomach is a fitness motivation goal for many but not many know how to achieve it.Also Read - Weight Loss For Women: These Diets Are NOT Working For You, Ladies. Stop Following Them Blindly!

Let’s first understand what is belly fat and the risks. Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, is excess fat formed in the abdominal region. This form of body fat, more than any other, is linked to the risk of heart attacks, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases. Carrying excess weight around your stomach poses a faster decline in ‘fluid intelligence,’ the type of intelligence that can affect your short-term memory and problem-solving ability. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Breaks Inertia While Exercising, Video Will Motivate You to Hit Gym Right Now

You can lose abdominal fat by making a few lifestyle changes. In this article, we will tell you 5 simple ways to lose belly fat. Also Read - 7 Golden Rules for a Quick and Healthy Weight Loss

5 easy ways to lose belly fat:

Clean up Your Eating Habits to Lose Weight

To reduce belly fat, the main thing is to start eating healthy. Our body needs a good intake of protein and all goods sources of fiber. Eggs, beans, peanut butter, almonds, and lean meat are all good sources of protein. Oats, fresh fruit, and leafy green vegetables are all good sources of fiber. Reduce your intake of refined sugars by avoiding sugary cereals, pancakes, pastries, and instant oatmeal. Oats and other high-fiber carbs help you lose weight by maintaining a healthy blood sugar level. Adding this to your meal can help you to lose weight naturally.

2. Workout in Moderate Intensity to Reduce Belly Fat:

Working out is great for more than just adding years to your life, increasing your brain health, and also reducing stress levels. Plan a fitness routine that includes a variety of techniques such as weights, crunches, planks, aerobics, Pilates, running, swimming, and so on. This can help you lose weight quickly by reducing the amount of fat around your waist. Remember to stay within your body’s limits and avoid overdoing things. Try to work out at least 4-5 days a week and make sure that your sweat session is intense.

3. Eat Small Meals Frequently to Reduce Abdominal Fat

It is important to keep a check on your food intake as it can help in achieving certain objectives such as boosting protein intake or reducing carbs for weight loss. Although it is recommended to have small meals every 3-4 hours to speed up your digestion and reduce the load on your body. By planning low- a calorie meal you can see a reduction in belly fat.

4. Drink Plenty of Water to Lose Weight

Water can help you lose stomach fat by cleaning your system and flushing out toxins from your body. Drinking plenty of water will also help you curb your appetite and reduce your overall food intake. This helps to reduce weight and belly fat in an indirect way. Aim to drink at least 6-8 glasses of water per day. Significantly don’t consider alcohol, sugary drinks, and carbonated beverages that will affect blood sugar levels in your body.

5. Reduce Stress to Reach Your Weight Loss Goal

One of the leading causes of weight gain and body fat is stress. Stress levels that are too high might contribute to sadness and “stress eating.” To lose belly fat, you must first address the underlying problem. Keep your mind at ease by practising meditation or other relaxing activities. You can also talk to a friend or family member to whom you feel close, it will indirectly make you feel better and can be positive all again.

So, are you gonna try these effective hacks to lose abdominal fat?