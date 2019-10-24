A human body can live without a spleen, appendix, tonsils, and gallbladder. But it cannot survive without gut microbiome. It is basically the microorganisms present in your gastrointestinal tract. The gut microbiome plays a vital role in the overall health of a person. The gut microbiome is responsible for the biochemical signalling events taking place between GIT tract and central nervous system. It also helps in boosting your immune response. Science suggests that the diverse your gut microbe community, the lower your chances of getting allergies and diseases.

You may be surprised to know that gut microbiome can be called as a separate organ because of its diverse functions and importance. The microbes are as significant as our brain and weight more than our central organ in the nervous system. Considering the role of gut bacteria in your health, you must increase their number and give a much-needed boost to your health. Here is how you can do that.

Eat legumes, beans, vegetables, and fruits

Being a good source of nutrients, fruits and vegetables like raspberries, broccoli etc. can make your gut healthy by increasing the number of bacteria. These food are jam-packed with fiber, which is great for the growth of the gut microbes. Beans and legumes like peas, chickpeas, soybeans, peanuts etc. are also rich in this important nutrient. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods reveals that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can potentially prevent the growth of some bacteria responsible for causing diseases.

Have fermented food

Fermented food like yoghurt, kefir, kombucha etc. are jam-packed with lactobacilli bacteria, that are considered good for your health. It has been found that people who consume more of these food, have fewer Enterobacteriaceae bacteria which is linked to inflammation and an array of chronic diseases.

Avoid the intake of artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are considered as a good replacement for sugar by most of the people. However, you must know that they can drastically affect your gut bacteria. Artificial sugar can impair your insulin response too.