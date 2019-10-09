A natural part of aging, wrinkles are folds of the skin. Not only age but it also occurs when you spend a long time underwater, remains under the sun, or smoke a lot. As far as the association of aging and wrinkles are concerned, with age your skin gets thinner dry, and less elastic, making it prone to wrinkles.

According to experts in the field, certain other factors responsible for wrinkles are exposure to ultraviolet rays, sunbathing, etc. The UV light is actually responsible for breaking down the collagen and the elastin fibers in the skin and developing wrinkles. Though there are medical ways available to get rid of them. You can go through a surgical procedure called dermabrasion to remove the fine wrinkles. Laser therapy, botox, chemical peels, facelift, fillers are also available. But what can be safer and easier to use than to go natural?

Getting rid of wrinkles is as simple as eating almonds regularly. This is what new research published in the journal Phytotherapy Research is stating. According to the scientists of the University of California, daily consumption of almonds can especially help to reduce wrinkles in women who have hit menopause.

Being jam-packed with vitamin E, almonds can nourish you and make your skin soft. Also, it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help in improving eyesight and providing relief from daily stress. Additionally, almond is a great make-up remover and that too chemical-free.

Not only this, almonds boast of various other beauty benefits too. Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids can promote your hair growth, make the hair shiny and strong. If you have dandruff and inflammation in the scalp, then also you need to opt for this dry fruit. By moisturizing your scalp, it can help you get rid of dandruff and inflammation.