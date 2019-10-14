Anjeer is a dry fruit known to be filled with essential vitamins and minerals. Containing natural sweet flavour, anjeer is popular around the world because of its health and beauty benefits. From protecting your against diabetes to improving your skin health and lowering blood pressure, figs do it all for you., Noth only this, if you wish to lose weight effectively, you can opt for this fruit. Here is how it can help you shed those extra kilos without taking a toll on your health.

Increase satiety

Being rich in fibre, anjeer can make you feel full for a longer duration and abstain you from overeating, which is a known cause behind weight gain. Also, it can potentially decrease the level of a hunger hormone called ghrelin in the body.

Helps in digestion

Constipation can lead to weight gain and this is known fact. Fibre present in anjeer can help in digestion. Not only this, anjeer contains a digestive enzyme called ficin, that works along with other enzymes to let the food get digested as soon as possible.

Helps in effective fat burning

Due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids in anjeer, this dry fruit can help in burning calories effectively whilst you are exercising. These fatty acids also prevent you from various debilitating health issues like a heart attack and stroke.

Increases metabolism

Being rich in nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, manganese, potassium, copper and magnesium, figs can help in increasing metabolism. This will help you in weight loss and keeping your body slim.