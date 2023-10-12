Home

Lifestyle

Pollution in Delhi: Eat These 3 Foods to Protect Your Lungs During Pollution Season

Pollution in Delhi: Eat These 3 Foods to Protect Your Lungs During Pollution Season

As pollution increases, it becomes harder for us to inhale oxygen. Our lungs work extra hard to process the available amount of oxygen for our body.

Pollution in Delhi: Polution season is around the corner, and people with breathing issues like azma and other health issues related to the lungs and respiration will be concerned. As pollution increases, it becomes harder for us to inhale oxygen. Our lungs work extra hard to process the available amount of oxygen for our body. In such cases, it becomes important for us to pay attention to our lung health.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES