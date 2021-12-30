The winter season is characterized by dry and chilly weather. Naturally, this weather takes a toll on the health of your skin and hair, leaving them scratchy and brittle. Additionally, the threat of cold and flu looms thickly in the air which makes it important for us to be extra cautious about taking our own care. In this scenario, the ancient and sacred wisdom of Ayurveda can come in handy. Some Ayurvedic foods that can help you stay warm and healthy this winter season are listed as follows-Also Read - Nutritionist Suggests 4 Magical Benefits of Sweet Potatoes

Turmeric – Turmeric is a commonly used herb in Indian households, best known for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. The use of this wonder herb has been prevalent across the country for centuries in the treatment of cuts, wounds, and bruises. A major benefit of consuming turmeric is that it boosts immunity and thus protects you against common colds and flu which is an essential perk, especially in winters. Ayurveda also preaches that turmeric facilitates the balancing of the three doshas- Vata, Pitta, and Kapha and helps the body be healthy and strong.

Jaggery- Jaggery, otherwise known as gud, is the ideal replacement for sugar to satiate all your winter season’s sweet cravings in the healthiest way possible. As per the ancient teachings of Ayurveda, jaggery aids proper digestion and keeps gastric problems at bay. In the winter season especially, jaggery helps enhance energy levels and alleviate feelings of lethargy. The rich iron and vitamin C content of jaggery is considered to be extremely beneficial for chest congestion and other respiratory disorders. It is also helpful in treating a sore or irritated throat.

Saffron – This versatile herb finds itself on the pricier side of things. Saffron, best known for its beautiful color and fragrance, is actually a medicinal herb too. The sunshine spice is also popularly consumed to ward off any cold or viral diseases and is thus especially consumed in winters. Saffron sports high levels of antioxidants that help balance hormones, relieve PMS and aid a healthy pregnancy. Lastly, this Ayurvedic herb also assists stress regulation and boosts mood.

Ashwagandha KSM 66 – Ashwagandha is a well-known and famously consumed Ayurvedic herb. Ashwagandha KSM 66 is a strong ashwagandha extract used as a nature-based energy and strength supplement. It enhances energy and vigor in people of all ages and reduces the feelings of tiredness and lethargy that are so common in winters. It also keeps you warm and fends off possibilities of catching a common cold and flu.

Ashwagandha is also known as Indian Ginseng and is best recognized for the calming effect it has on a person's body and mind. Ashwagandha is used to relieve stress and anxiety, which it does by lowering cortisol levels. It is also considered useful in regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Ghee- Ghee is an Indian variant of butter that is derived from natural sources. Ghee is essentially one of the best food items you can consume in the dry and chilly weather. This is because ghee is packed with enriching nutrients that hydrate and moisturize you from the inside. The lubrication that ghee provides in the body makes it easy for the different parts of the body to carry out their functions with ease. It also sports rich contents of butyric acid and Vitamins A & E. Ghee also facilitates keeping your body warm and thus is an ideal addition to your winter intake.

The teachings of Ayurveda have helped Indians live a healthy and long life since the beginning of time. Consequently, this sacred wisdom was passed across generations so that all can enjoy the gift of a good life. Ayurveda consists of a host of food items and practices that are said to be of extreme viability if practiced as a routine. Since the winter season is here, one can rely on the ancient Ayurvedic practices to ensure optimum health. This article lists some wonder foods that you can include in your winter diet to have smooth sailing across the chilly season.

(Authored by Ayush Aggarwal, Founder & Director Rasayanam.in)