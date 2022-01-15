Nature is the best physician. She gives us fruits and vegetables which are needed by the body for different seasons. Winter is the season for greens, like “palak,” “methi,” “sarson ka saag” and lettuce. Include them in your daily meals. In winter, the body also needs more Vitamin A.Also Read - What Men Should Include in Their Daily Skincare Routine

Carrots: Carrots are rich in Vitamin A and are of particular benefit for nourishing dry skin in winter. It has a soothing effect on the skin, making it soft, smooth and supple. In fact, it can be applied to soothe dry, sensitive skin. Carrots can be also be used as a face mask. Boil them in a little water. Cool and mash. Apply the pulp on the face like a pack and wash off with plain water after half an hour.

Cabbage: Cabbage contains valuable minerals and are also very nourishing for the skin. It is said to have many healing properties, due to high sulphur content. It also contains Vitamin V and thus is good for the skin. Cabbage can be boiled in enough water. Cool the water and use it to wash the skin. It is a nourishing and soothing skin treatment.

Spinach: Leafy green vegetables, like spinach, are excellent for skin care. Spinach is rich in Vitamins A, C, E and K as well as vital minerals. Thus it has make benefits, taken internally as food and also applied externally. Spinach helps to clear up acne. Make a face mask by blending spinach with a little water and applying it on your face for 20 minutes. It is known to reduce oiliness and also inflammation. It also helps to tone and refresh the skin. In fact, spinach is also known to soothe sun damage.

Lettuce: Eat plenty of Lettuce, which is commonly available in winter. It is said to stimulate hair growth, as it contains, Vitamins A, C and E, along with folic acid and zinc. It also prevents premature graying of hair and also has several skin benefits too. It improves blood circulation and also makes the skin radiant. It delays the visible signs of ageing.

Tomatoes: Tomato also has beauty benefits. It contains lycopene, an antioxidant and therefore, has anti ageing benefits when applied on the skin. Tomato pulp or tomato juice also helps to reduce oiliness and lightens skin colour over a period of time. It is particularly useful for oily skin.