Do you absolutely love eating processed foods and sweet beverages like bread, potato chips, soda, coffee, energy drinks etc? If your nodding states a yes, your liver may get damaged soon. This is what a new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism has revealed. According to the research, having these kinds of food can potentially damage your liver’s ability to burn fat properly. This food actually negatively impacts your liver;’s metabolism. This cleary means that you need to be away from such food if you wish to live longer. Notably, the liver plays a vital role in producing protein responsible for blood clotting. Also, it helps in the metabolism of fat and the production of energy. Additionally, this organ breaks down damaged blood cells present in the body. Here, we mention some of the scientifically proven food that can keep your liver healthy. Read on to know about them.

Grapefruit

Being jam-packed with antioxidants namely naringenin and naringin, grapefruit can protect your liver. According to a study published in the journal Archives of Toxicology, the antioxidants help in preventing any injury to this important organ by reducing the development of hepatic fibrosis, which is a severe condition in which excessive connective tissue builds up in the liver.

Beetroot Juice

Being a rich source of nitrates and antioxidants called betalains, beetroot juice can reduce oxidative damage and inflammation in the liver, says a study published in the journal Nutrient. Also, this juice can increase the natural detoxification enzymes present in the liver.

Fatty Fish

Containing omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, herring, etc. can potentially reduce any inflammation in the liver and also lower your risk of developing heart diseases, says research published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology. Omega-3 fatty acids also prevent the accumulation of fat in the organ, keep enzyme levels normal, and improve insulin resistance.