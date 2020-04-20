Retinol is nothing but vitamin A. Anti-ageing beauty products generally have this as one of the ingredients. It makes your skin look younger by fading the fine lines and tightening the skin. Beauty products cost too much and cannot be affordable for everyone. But food items can. Yes, there are certain easily available food items that contain retinol and can offer beauty benefits without spending thousands. Let’s know about them. Also Read - Exclusive: Listen in to Monalisa as She Shares Her Beauty Tips

Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, sour cream, cheese and butter contain vitamin A. They are also packed with vitamin D and calcium. Notably, fat-rich milk are low in retinol and cannot offer much beauty benefits. So, it is better to opt for toned or non-fat milk. You can also go for the milk that is fortified with vitamin A. Dairy products are known to stimulate collagen production, that reduces fine lines and wrinkles, making our skin look younger.

Meat

Meat contains vitamin A that not only enhances your beauty but also improves function of your reproductive system. Additionally, consuming meat can be beneficial for your hair and skin. The fatty acids present in it protect skin from ultraviolet rays and restore the skin moisture. Retinol present in meat ensures healthy skin, eyes, bones, and teeth.

Seafood

Seafood is rich in retinol, vitamin D, B, and other essential nutrients that help in keeping you healthy. Eating seafood can preserve moisture in your skin. Also, omega-3 fatty acids present in it can protect you against UV rays and also reduce prevalence of acne.