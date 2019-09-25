One of the most auspicious occasions in the year, Navratri begins from 29th September this year. Celebrated with great fervour in the entire country, one of the major parts of Navratri is fasting. Whilst the devotees offer prayer to the goddess Durga for the 9 days during this time, they also limit their diet to strict vegetarian foods. They get back on their normal diet only after the tenth day of Navratri. During this time, the entire space is filled with the aroma of various delicious foods. Those who fast for nine days, eat foods that may lack some of the most important nutrients.

So, it is significant to choose the right foods while you are on a Navratri diet to prevent yourself from being deficient of important vitamins, minerals, etc. This is essential as being deficient of major nutrients can make you likely to develop health ailments like weakness, heart problem, skin issues, defective bone growth, etc.

Considering the above-mentioned side-effects of fasting, here we give you a list of some of the commonly available snacks that you can add in your daily diet. Read on to know about them.

Chiwda

As mostly animal-based foods are rich in iron, fasting can make you deficient of this essential nutrient. But you need not worry. Chiwda can help you maintain its level in the body. Notably, iron is required for the formation of hemoglobin, which is further required for the circulation of oxygen-carrying red blood cells to the lungs.

Sabudana

You can opt for Sabudana to fulfill your protein requirement. It is essential for the growth of muscles and the nourishment of your body. Also, protein is also helpful in maintaining the health and flexibility of bones.

Makhana

Makhana is a good source of carbohydrates, which our body requires for energy. Also known as Fox nuts, these are low in fat content and jam-packed with magnesium and potassium. During Navratri, you can have Makhana as Kheer.