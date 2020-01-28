Do you have a family history of breast cancer? Are you obese and have hit menopause at an older age without being pregnant even once? If yes, you are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer, which is one of the most prevalent medical conditions in the world. It occurs when the cells in your breast start multiplying uncontrollably due to some changes in their DNA owing to unknown reasons.

Researchers have recently found out that consuming natural yogurt on a daily basis can help you reduce your risk of developing breast cancer. This is because of the presence of lactose fermenting bacteria in the yogurt. According to the researchers at Lancaster University, certain bacteria in the human body create inflammation, which is already linked to the onset of cancer. Yogurt plays a role here. Lactose fermenting bacteria present in yogurt “occupy the breast ducts of women during lactation for an unknown period after lactation” and reduce your risk of breast cancer by 4.3 per cent.”

Apart from protecting you against breast cancer, yogurt serves various other purposes. Read further to know about them.

Prevents Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a severe medical condition that is characterised by symptoms including back pain, fractured bone, a stooped posture, loss of height, etc. The disease makes your bones so weak and brittle that even mild stress or a fall cause fracture. Yogurt protects you against this health ailment. The nutrients including calcium, vitamin D, phosphorus, and protein present in yogurt help in this regard. According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, having even three servings of yogurt every day can protect your bone strength and mass.

Helps in Weight Loss

Weight loss is a tough thing to achieve. But it is not that tough when you have yogurt in your fridge. Due to the presence of protein and calcium, it can effectively increase the levels of hormones including YY and GLP-1, that are known to reduce appetite. Also, according to research published in the International Journal of Obesity, consumption of yogurt is associated with lower waist circumference, body weight, and fat level.

Protects Your Heart

According to a study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, a higher intake of yogurt can reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. It actually indirectly helps in this regard by preventing type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and insulin resistance.