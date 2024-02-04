Home

Lifestyle

Eating Seafood to Shed Pounds? Here Are 3 Weight Loss Mistakes to AVOID

Eating Seafood to Shed Pounds? Here Are 3 Weight Loss Mistakes to AVOID

While seafood can be a healthy and delicious addition to your weight loss journey, it's important to avoid certain mistakes that could affect your progress.

Eating Seafood to Shed Pounds? Here Are 3 Weight Loss Mistakes to AVOID

Losing weight is not as easy as some people claim it to be. It takes months or sometimes years of hard work, commitment and dedication to achieve the desired goals. Besides, working out regularly, one needs to stick to the right diet plan and eat healthy. While most people indulge in tasteless and unappetizing foods, there is one type of food that is not only high in nutrients but also delicious to have and that is seafood.

Trending Now

Fish is high in protein and can keep unhealthy cravings at bay. Fatty fishes such as salmon, trout or tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids which are beneficial for weight loss. However, there are certain mistakes that you make when it comes to cooking or choosing seafood for weight loss. Here are 3 common mistakes to steer clear of:

You may like to read

3 MISTAKES TO AVOID WHILE EATING SEAFOOD FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Overindulging in Fried Seafood: While seafood is often a low-calorie and high-protein option, the method of preparation matters. Frying seafood adds unnecessary calories and unhealthy fats. Opt for healthier cooking methods such as grilling, baking or steaming to retain the nutritional benefits without the added calories. Ignoring Portion Control: Seafood is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is a protein source, but portion control is important. Even with healthy food like seafood, overeating can lead to an excess calorie intake. Be mindful of serving sizes to maintain a balance between enjoying your meal and staying within your daily calorie limits. Neglecting Side Dishes And Sauces: Pay attention to what accompanies your seafood. Be aware of high-calorie sauces as they can quickly turn a healthy seafood dish into a calorie-rich food. Instead, choose lighter options like lemon juice, herbs and spices to enhance the flavours of the seafood. This won’t affect your weight loss efforts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.