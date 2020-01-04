Filled with a myriad of nutrients, strawberries and blueberries are super delicious and have a plethora of health benefits. From improving heart health to controlling your satiety and helping in weight loss, they do all for you. You can not only have them raw but can also make delectable snacks or incorporate them in various desserts. Studies in the field reveal that strawberries contain much lower calories than blueberries and can be consumed if you wish to shed those extra kilos. Also, they are lesser in sugar and carbohydrates.

On the other hand, blueberries are good for boosting your bone health due to the presence of nutrients like magnesium, calcium, and zinc in them. Both the berries contain antioxidants like anthocyanins, resveratrol, and ellagic acid that can potentially protect you from free radicals that are known to cause cancer.

If you have diabetes, then also you can have these fruits. According to research published in the Phytomedicine, strawberries and blueberries improve blood sugar and insulin level if consumed on a daily basis. They increase your body’s sensitivity to the sugar controlling hormone.

Additionally, the berries are a good source of soluble fibre that increases satiety and decreases hunger. If you are prone to inflammation, strawberries and blueberries can be the saviour for you. These berries are known to have strong anti-inflammatory properties that help in preventing any infection or injury. Notably, inflammation can cause cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes.

For obese individuals, strawberries and blueberries can be extremely helpful in lowering the level of cholesterol and preventing the bad cholesterol from being damaged or oxidized. The berries are not only good for your health but for improving your beauty as well. The antioxidants present in them can reduce wrinkling on your skin and delay ageing. The berries protect your skin by blocking the production of enzymes known to break down collagen in the skin.