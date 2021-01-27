You must have heard of omega-3 fatty acids. These are incredibly important polyunsaturated fatty acids that benefit your brain and body in a plethora of ways. From fighting against depression to improving eye health and heart health, omega-3 fatty acids serve various significant purposes. A recent research published in the journal Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes, and Essential Fatty Acids has revealed that increasing levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the body is linked to a reduced risk of dying from COVID-19 infection. Also Read - Anyone Who Wants COVID Vaccine Could Get it This Spring: US President Joe Biden

Scientists have found that people with a lower level of omega-3 fatty acids are 4 times at higher risk of dying owing to the novel coronavirus than others. Researchers explained that severe COVID-19 illness causes an excessive inflammatory response, referred to as a ‘cytokine storm’. And, omega-3 fatty acids have strong anti-inflammatory properties that may dampen Covid-19’s cytokine storm. Also Read - United Kingdom Launches New Global Platform to Track New COVID-19 Variants

For the study, the team included 100 patients admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 for whom admission blood samples had been stored. Clinical outcomes for these patients were obtained and blood was analyzed for the Omega-3 Index (O3I, red blood cell membrane EPA+DHA levels) at OmegaQuant Analytics (Sioux Falls, SD). Fourteen of the patients died.

The 100 patients were grouped into four quartiles according to their O3I, with 25 per cent of the patients in each quartile. There was one death in the top quartile, with 13 deaths in the remaining patients. In age-and-sex adjusted regression analyses, those in the highest quartile were 75 per cent less likely to die compared with those in the lower three quartiles.

Therefore, we suggest you include omega-3 fatty acids containing food items in your daily diet. Some of them include fish and other seafood, flaxseed oil nuts, seeds, soybean oil, etc.

With Inputs From IANS