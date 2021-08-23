Skincare: Workout and regular exercises are good for health and body too. They help in maintaining the body and keeping them healthy. However, the workout and regular exercise may not be always healthy for the skin. During workouts and exercises, the sweat can lead to breakout of acne, irritation, redness, rashes, infection and a lot more skin issues. It is highly important to make sure that the skin is healthy all the time, especially during your workout sessions.Also Read - 5 Makeup Tips By Shahnaz Husain For Beginners

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and workout routine, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala uploaded a video about skincare routine during the workout. Dr. Jaishree Sharad, a dermatologist, was also explaining the importance of a pre-workout skincare routine that you should follow to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Dr Sharad said, "It's so important to take care of your skin before working out, not just after working out."

What is Pre-workout Skincare Routine?

• Remove makeup

You must remove your makeup before going for exercise. You should not go with your makeup on. Due to sweat, your makeup can block your pores and can create acne. This can also lead to rashes, infection, blackheads or whiteheads too.

• Cleansing

It is important that you cleanse your face before going to work out. Use a good cleanser to clean your face.

• Moisturise

Moisturising your skin is very important as it may help you to unblock your acne and blackheads. When you sweat, your skin dehydrates as well. Moisturiser will help you to keep your skin moist.

• Sunscreen

If you have already applied moisturiser, you can avoid applying sunscreen. You can either apply moisturiser or sunscreen as their purpose remains the same. But it is important to apply either of them.

What is Post-workout Skincare Routine?

• Wash Your Hands

It is highly important and a healthy practice to wash your hands right after working out. There are high possibilities that you may have contacted bacteria and microorganisms and hence, can infect your skin. Therefore, you should remove bacteria and microorganisms by washing your hands thoroughly.

• Take a Shower

Sweat can lead to fungus and bacterial infection. Hence, take a shower and with a good anti-fungus and anti-bacterial soap. Right after the workout, take a good shower and change your clothes immediately.

• Moisturise

Mosituraisation is highly important. After the workout and shower, your skin may become dry and dehydrated. Moisturisation will make room for your skin to breathe.

• Sunscreen

The application of sunscreen is important. Right after moisturisation, apply sunscreen to all your body parts that may have been exposed during the workout.

What is your skincare routine for post and pre-workout?