Unexplained weight loss, frequent urination, extreme fatigue, and blurry vision. These are some of the conditions that characterise a metabolic problem called diabetes. It is a chronic condition that occurs when either pancreas stops working or your body becomes resistant to insulin. The disease leads to a high level of sugar in the body. Certain risk factors like obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, high triglycerides, old age etc. can potentially increase your risk of developing the condition. In case you are suffering from the condition, here are some of the natural foods that can help you manage diabetes.

Holy basil

Being rich in antioxidants and compounds like methyl eugenol and eugenol, leaves of holy basil can potentially increase your body’s sensitivity to insulin. They work by helping the pancreatic beta cells to function properly. Notably, these cells are responsible for the storage of insulin.

Flaxseeds

Being jam-packed with fibre, flaxseeds can help indigestion. They can also help in the effective absorption of sugar and fat. According to various studies in the field, having flaxseeds regularly can potentially reduce the sugar level by approximately 28 per cent. If you wish to consume the flaxseeds in this regard, make sure you have them empty stomach as the first thing in the morning.

Cinnamon

This aromatic spice is rich in antioxidants that can reduce the oxidative stress and protect you against diabetes. Also, cinnamon can increase your body’s sensitivity to insulin. According to research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, cinnamon works by actually imitating the effects of insulin. Additionally, consuming cinnamon can protect you from complications surrounding diabetes. Some of these complications include Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease etc.

Green tea

Being jam-packed with antioxidant polyphenol and a compound called hypo-glycaemic, green tea can help you control blood sugar levels and use insulin effectively.