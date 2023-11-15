Home

Lifestyle

Egg Diet in Winter: 5 Reasons Eggs Are Your Best Friend in Cold But Should You Eat Them Everyday?

Egg Diet in Winter: 5 Reasons Eggs Are Your Best Friend in Cold But Should You Eat Them Everyday?

Egg Diet in Winter: You need to eat eggs during the winter to strengthen your immune system. When it comes to the nutritional profile of eggs, they're a powerful food.

Egg Diet in Winter: 5 Reasons Eggs Are Your Best Friend in Cold But Should You Eat Them Everyday?

Egg Diet in Winter: We are more susceptible to illness during the winter months because we are more likely to get illnesses. Eating eggs in the winter is essential since they help our bodies fight off dangerous organisms, which is one of its many advantages. Eggs are a great source of protein, which is a food that is necessary for both muscle growth and weight loss. Nutritionist Divya Sobti said in one of her Instagram posts that since eggs keep us warm throughout the winter, we should consume them. Good fats included in eggs promote cell proliferation, protect organs, and aid in body temperature regulation.

Trending Now

5 Health Benefits of Eating Eggs in Winter

Vitamin D Source: An uncommon dietary source of vitamin D, sometimes known as the vitamin of sunlight, is eggs. An essential factor in boosting immunity is vitamin D. The body’s capacity to fend against infections and illnesses throughout the winter months is enhanced by a robust immune system. Weight Loss: Eggs are a food that helps with weight loss. They are adaptable in that they are inexpensive and readily accessible. You can consume eggs all year round since they are available throughout the year, not only in the winter. Additionally, there are several methods for consuming eggs. They may be boiled or used to produce omelettes, sunny side up, and scrambled eggs, to mention a few. Keeps You Warm: Although eggs do contain some fat, this fat won’t really cause you to gain weight. It is advantageous to consume these fats throughout the winter months since they safeguard organs, encourage cell division, and—above all—keep your body warm. Zinc-Rich: The mineral zinc aids in the defence against typical winter illnesses such as the flu and cold. While eggs only contain moderate amounts of zinc, you must eat eggs in conjunction with a well-balanced diet to receive the maximum amount of nutrients needed for a healthy body. Lowers Cholesterol: Despite what many people think, eating eggs regularly helps raise the body’s levels of HDL, or good cholesterol, which is vital for maintaining heart health. Naturally, eggs are high in healthy cholesterol. Eggs do not raise blood cholesterol levels, in contrast to other foods that are high in cholesterol and trans and saturated fats.

Increasing immunity and our bodies’ ability to fight illnesses requires a nutritious diet. During the winter, eggs are a vital component.

You may like to read

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.