Eid is one of the most auspicious occasions for Muslims all around the world. It is the festival of breaking the fast (the literal meaning of Eid-ul-Fitr). As the holy day is around the corner, Muslims around the globe are gearing up to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. As going to the mosque and large gathering won't be allowed this time due to coronavirus pandemic, people will be commemorating the end of the holy month of Ramadan through prayers and by making and serving traditional dishes.

Here we tell you about some lip-smacking recipes that you can try this Eid.

Murgh Biryani

Ingredients

Chicken leg b/l: 300 gm

Green Chilli: 05 gm

Cardamom/ Elaichi (small): 1

Elaichi (big): 1

Cinnamon Sticks: 1

Mace: 1gm

Bay leaf: 1

Javitri: 1

Shahi Jeera: 3 gm

Desi Ghee: 50 ml

Ginger: 20 gm

Cloves: 1 gm

Basmati rice: 100 gm

Salt: according to taste

Garlic: 20 gm

Butter: 50 gm

Mint: 10 gm

Garam Masala: 10 gm

Red Chilly Powder: 30 gm

Saffron: 0.1 gm

0nion: 100 gm

How to prepare:

Step 1

Take a bowl and add garlic paste, ginger, garam masala, and curd. Mix well. Add chicken legs in it and keep aside to marinate.

Step 2

Take another bowl of water and soak rice in it for around 20 minutes.

Step 3

Heat a pan and add oil, onion, and all the spices. Cook well. Make sure the spices turn brown.

Step 4

Add marinated chicken in the pan and cook for another 5 minutes. On another flame, boil the rice with mint flavoured water. Add salt in it too

Step 5

Add chicken to the rice and let it cook well. Serve with raita.

Haleem

Ingredients:

Lamb (boneless): Half tsp

Moong dal (washed): 150 gm

Wheat (broken): 100 gm

Desi ghee: 500ml

Cloves: 10

Bay leaves: 4

Saffron: 1 gm

Green chilli paste: 30 gm

Turmeric powder: 10 gm

Mace: 6 gm

Green cardamom: 10 gm

Ginger paste: 50 gm

Ginger (grated): 50 gm

Onion (fried): 150 gm

Lamb stock: 3-4 litre

Salt to taste

How to Prepare:

Step 1

Soak wheat and lentils together for around 2 hours.

Step 2

Heat a handi. Put desi ghee in it. Once the ghee is hot, add bay leaves, cloves, whole spices, and green cardamom. Also, add grated ginger and garlic paste.

Step 3

Once the spices turn brown, add lamb, saffron, powdered spices, green chilli paste and turmeric in it. One the lamb is half cooked, add fried onion it.

Step 4

Drain water from wheat and lentil mix and add it in the lamb mixture. Also, add salt. Once the lamb cooks well and becomes tender, remove the handi from the flame.

Step 5

Serve with bread.