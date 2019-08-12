If you are celebrating Eid al-Adha, we are sure you are going be eating plenty of delicious mutton delicacies. If you are looking for recipes for some traditional mutton dishes, here are some by Chef Dinesh Mhatre, The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Aiport, that you have got to try making. We are sure you will absolutely love making, eating and feeding these recipes to your family and friends!

BHARA KEBAB

INGREDIENTS:

• Lamb Shank 3 nos.

• Turmeric Powder 3 gms.

• Red Chilli Powder 50 gms.

• Ginger Garlic (GG) Paste 30 gms.

• Yoghurt 50 gms.

• Garam Masala 10 gms.

• Shahi Jeera 10 gms.

• Raw Papaya 10 gms.

• Malt Vinegar 10 ml.

METHOD:

• Marinate the lamb shank with ginger garlic paste, salt, malt vinegar. Keep it for 2 hours marination.

• Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, shahi jeera and yoghurt. Retain for 20-24 hours for tenderizing of meat.

• Cook the lamb in the tandoor, on a skewer basting with garlic butter.

• Sprinkle chat masala and serve hot with mint chutney.

MURGH AWADHI BIRYANI

INGREDIENTS:

• Chicken 200 gms.

• Basmati Rice 100 gms.

• Ghee 100 gms.

• Whole Garam masala 30 gms

• Sliced Onion 100 gms.

• Ginger & Garlic (GG) paste 60 gms.

• Slit Green Chilli 50 gms.

• Chicken Stock 250 ml.

• Curd 80 gms.

• Saffron 1 gms.

• Fresh Cream 100 gm.

• Kewda Water 10 ml.

METHOD:

• Marinate the chicken with ginger garlic paste, salt and curd.

• Soak the rice for 45 minutes.

• Take a heavy bottom pan [lagan]. Put Ghee, add whole spices, slit green chillies, and add sliced onion.

• Sautéed the onion until golden colour. Once done, add chicken and pour the stock.

• Cook chicken to the medium done.

• Add cream, and cook slowly till chicken is cooked around 80%.

• Then add soaked rice and cook on a slow flame, once rice gets cooked till 90%.

• Add saffron, cream, kewda water.

• Cover with a pan or silver foil or flour dough, and keep it for 20 minutes for cooking.

• Serve it hot.