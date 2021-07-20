Eid-al-Adha 2021: Bakri Eid is usually celebrated with a lot of fervour, but COVID-19 has dampened the festivities; how about some delicacies to brighten the mood. As the festival falls on July 21, this year, prepare these delectable recipes like Hummus, Cheese Rakakat, Chicken Tagine, and Lamb Sambousek in the comfort of your home.Also Read - World Chocolate Day 2021: Celebrate Chocolate Day With These Lip-Smacking Recipes

Recipes from Sangu Beach, Modern Arabian outlet at Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives and recipes by Farah Mohamed, Chef de Partie:

Cheese Rakakat:

Ingredients: Also Read - Relish on Authentic South Indian Food at Dasaprakash

Kashakawan cheese (shredded or cut into 2-inch-long pieces) – 10 oz.

Toasted sesame seeds – 1 tbsp.

Parsley or mint (chopped) – 1 tbsp.

Spring roll sheets – 12 sheets

Canola or Vegetable Oil for frying

Water or egg wash for sealing

Method:

For the filling, take a bowl and shred the cheese or cut into 2 long inches long pieces that are no thicker than your fingers (It is preferred to shred the cheese). Add toasted sesame seeds and fresh herbs like chopped parsley or mint to the mixture. If parsley or mint are not available, one can use dried mint. If you are using dried mint, use only 1 tsp. instead of 1 tbsp. of fresh chopped mint. Mix the mixture thoroughly and pour it inside the spring roll sheets. Wrap and the seal the edges of the roll with either egg wash or just water.

Cooking the Cheese Rolls:

Heat the oil to medium-high heat and fry the prepared rolls just until they are gold in colour. If you prefer baking, you can place the rolls on a non-stick pan, brush each side of the roll generously with some oil or spray it, then bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes (turning it over halfway) until both sides are nice and gold on the outside.

Chef’s Advice: It is recommended to use spring roll sheets to wrap the cheese rolls. I find that it works super well with this recipe. Phyllo dough can also be used but the spring rolls are usually easier to handle.

Chicken Tagine With Olives and Preserved Lemons

Ingredients:

Cloves garlic, finely chopped – 5 pcs

Saffron threads (pulverized), Ground ginger, Ground cumin and Turmeric – ¼ tsp. each

Sweet paprika – 1 tsp.

Extra virgin olive oil – 2 tsp.

Medium onions, sliced thin – 3 pcs

Chicken (cut in 8 to 10 pieces) – 1 kg

Cinnamon stick – 1 piece

Kalamata olives, pitted and halved – 8 pcs

Cracked green olives, pitted and halved – 8 pcs

1 large or 3 small preserved lemons (sold in specialty food shops)

Chicken stock – 1 cup

Lemon juice – ½ cup

Chopped flat-leaf parsley – 1 tbsp

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Mix garlic, saffron, ginger, paprika, cumin and turmeric together. If not using kosher chicken, add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add pepper to taste. Rub chicken with mixture, cover, refrigerate and marinate 3 to 4 hours. Heat oil in a heavy skillet. Add chicken and brown on all sides. Remove to platter. Add onions to skillet, and cook over medium-low heat about 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Transfer to tagine, if you are using one, or leave in skillet. Add cinnamon stick. Put chicken on onions. Scatter with olives. Quarter the lemons, remove pulp and cut skin in strips. Scatter over chicken. Mix stock and lemon juice. Pour over chicken. Cover tagine or skillet. Place over low heat, and cook about 30 minutes, until chicken is done. Scatter parsley on top, and serve.

Hummus

Ingredients:

Chickpeas – 100gms

Tahina – 500gms

Garlic – 5gms

Olive oil – 10 ml

Lemon – 2 pieces

Salt – Add to taste

Corn oil – 4 ml

Method:

Add Tahini, cold water, olive oil, cumin, salt, garlic and lemon to make a puree in a food processor until smooth. Add in the chickpeas. One can, rinsed in warm water and drained. Pure for 3-4 minutes, or until smooth. Just keep it going and going until the hummus is nice and smooth, pausing once or twice to scrape the sides down. If the hummus seems too thick, feel free to add in an extra tablespoon or two of water too. Taste and season. Give the hummus a taste, and add in extra salt, cumin and/or lemon juice if needed. Garnish and serve. Transfer it to a serving bowl, add on any toppings that you would like, and enjoy.

Lamb Sambousek

Ingredients:

Minced Lamb Meat – 500 gms

Onion – 100 gms

Parsley – 20 gms

Celery – 15 gms

Pine Nuts – 15 gms

Garlic – 30 gms

Cumin Powder – 0.5 gms

Cinnamon Powder – 10 gms

Bay Leaf – 2 no

Salt – Add to taste

Refined Flour (For Dough) – 300 gms

Water (For Dough) – 100 ml

Olive Oil (For Dough) – 50 ml

Yeast (For Dough) – 10 gms

Salt (For Dough) – Add to taste

Method: