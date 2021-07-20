Eid-al-Adha 2021: Bakri Eid is usually celebrated with a lot of fervour, but COVID-19 has dampened the festivities; how about some delicacies to brighten the mood. As the festival falls on July 21, this year, prepare these delectable recipes like Hummus, Cheese Rakakat, Chicken Tagine, and Lamb Sambousek in the comfort of your home.Also Read - World Chocolate Day 2021: Celebrate Chocolate Day With These Lip-Smacking Recipes
Recipes from Sangu Beach, Modern Arabian outlet at Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives and recipes by Farah Mohamed, Chef de Partie:
Cheese Rakakat
Ingredients:
- Kashakawan cheese (shredded or cut into 2-inch-long pieces) – 10 oz.
- Toasted sesame seeds – 1 tbsp.
- Parsley or mint (chopped) – 1 tbsp.
- Spring roll sheets – 12 sheets
- Canola or Vegetable Oil for frying
- Water or egg wash for sealing
Method:
- For the filling, take a bowl and shred the cheese or cut into 2 long inches long pieces that are no thicker than your fingers (It is preferred to shred the cheese).
- Add toasted sesame seeds and fresh herbs like chopped parsley or mint to the mixture.
- If parsley or mint are not available, one can use dried mint. If you are using dried mint, use only 1 tsp. instead of 1 tbsp. of fresh chopped mint.
- Mix the mixture thoroughly and pour it inside the spring roll sheets.
- Wrap and the seal the edges of the roll with either egg wash or just water.
Cooking the Cheese Rolls:
- Heat the oil to medium-high heat and fry the prepared rolls just until they are gold in colour.
- If you prefer baking, you can place the rolls on a non-stick pan, brush each side of the roll generously with some oil or spray it, then bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes (turning it over halfway) until both sides are nice and gold on the outside.
Chef’s Advice: It is recommended to use spring roll sheets to wrap the cheese rolls. I find that it works super well with this recipe. Phyllo dough can also be used but the spring rolls are usually easier to handle.
- Chicken Tagine With Olives and Preserved Lemons
Ingredients:
- Cloves garlic, finely chopped – 5 pcs
- Saffron threads (pulverized), Ground ginger, Ground cumin and Turmeric – ¼ tsp. each
- Sweet paprika – 1 tsp.
- Extra virgin olive oil – 2 tsp.
- Medium onions, sliced thin – 3 pcs
- Chicken (cut in 8 to 10 pieces) – 1 kg
- Cinnamon stick – 1 piece
- Kalamata olives, pitted and halved – 8 pcs
- Cracked green olives, pitted and halved – 8 pcs
- 1 large or 3 small preserved lemons (sold in specialty food shops)
- Chicken stock – 1 cup
- Lemon juice – ½ cup
- Chopped flat-leaf parsley – 1 tbsp
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Mix garlic, saffron, ginger, paprika, cumin and turmeric together. If not using kosher chicken, add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add pepper to taste. Rub chicken with mixture, cover, refrigerate and marinate 3 to 4 hours.
- Heat oil in a heavy skillet. Add chicken and brown on all sides. Remove to platter. Add onions to skillet, and cook over medium-low heat about 15 minutes, until lightly browned.
- Transfer to tagine, if you are using one, or leave in skillet. Add cinnamon stick.
- Put chicken on onions. Scatter with olives. Quarter the lemons, remove pulp and cut skin in strips. Scatter over chicken. Mix stock and lemon juice. Pour over chicken.
- Cover tagine or skillet. Place over low heat, and cook about 30 minutes, until chicken is done. Scatter parsley on top, and serve.
Hummus
Ingredients:
- Chickpeas – 100gms
- Tahina – 500gms
- Garlic – 5gms
- Olive oil – 10 ml
- Lemon – 2 pieces
- Salt – Add to taste
- Corn oil – 4 ml
Method:
- Add Tahini, cold water, olive oil, cumin, salt, garlic and lemon to make a puree in a food processor until smooth.
- Add in the chickpeas. One can, rinsed in warm water and drained.
- Pure for 3-4 minutes, or until smooth. Just keep it going and going until the hummus is nice and smooth, pausing once or twice to scrape the sides down. If the hummus seems too thick, feel free to add in an extra tablespoon or two of water too.
- Taste and season. Give the hummus a taste, and add in extra salt, cumin and/or lemon juice if needed.
- Garnish and serve. Transfer it to a serving bowl, add on any toppings that you would like, and enjoy.
Lamb Sambousek
Ingredients:
- Minced Lamb Meat – 500 gms
- Onion – 100 gms
- Parsley – 20 gms
- Celery – 15 gms
- Pine Nuts – 15 gms
- Garlic – 30 gms
- Cumin Powder – 0.5 gms
- Cinnamon Powder – 10 gms
- Bay Leaf – 2 no
- Salt – Add to taste
- Refined Flour (For Dough) – 300 gms
- Water (For Dough) – 100 ml
- Olive Oil (For Dough) – 50 ml
- Yeast (For Dough) – 10 gms
- Salt (For Dough) – Add to taste
Method:
- Mix the flour and salt in a bowl add the oil and water and continue to mix.
- Divide the dough into small equal balls. Roll out onto a smooth floured surface and cut into circles of about 1/2 cm thick.
- Cook the minced lamb meat in a pan over medium heat until brown breaking down any chunks of meat with a wooden spoon and drain off any excess fat.
- Add the onion, oil, spices, salt and cinnamon powder stirring continuously for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and cool aside.
- Then stuff the meat inside the sheet and fold like a half-moon.
- Deep fry at 175 degrees Celsius.