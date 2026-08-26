Eid-e-Milad 2026: 30 wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp status to share with close ones

Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Check wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to celebrate an annual festival commemorating the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

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Happy Eid-e-Milad 2026 (PC - Magific)

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Mawlid or Milad-un-Nabi, is observed by Muslims to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is marked by prayers, religious gatherings, recitations, charity, and reflections on the Prophet’s teachings of compassion, peace, kindness, and service to others. On this special day, families and communities come together to remember the Prophet’s life and teachings and seek blessings for peace and prosperity. People also share heartfelt wishes and greetings with their loved ones.

Eid-e-Milad 2026: 30 Wishes, Messages And Greetings