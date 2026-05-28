Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Best Bakrid wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends

Eid-ul-Adha 2026: As the festival is all set to kick-in with fervour, we share some beautiful Bakrid messages that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.

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Bakrid 2026 messages (PC: AI)

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. The festival honours the faith, devotion, and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. Before the sacrifice could happen, Allah replaced his son with a ram, symbolising mercy and compassion. This year, the festival is being celebrated on May 28.

Bakrid teaches the values of faith, gratitude, kindness, charity, and helping those in need. Families come together to pray, share meals, exchange gifts, and spread happiness with loved ones and the less fortunate.

30 Eid al-Adha 2026 Wishes, Messages and Greetings: