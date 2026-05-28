Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Best Bakrid wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share with your family and friends Eid-ul-Adha 2026: As the festival is all set to kick-in with fervour, we share some beautiful Bakrid messages that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.
Published: May 28, 2026, 9:30 AM IST
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Bakrid 2026 messages (PC: AI) Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. The festival honours the faith, devotion, and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. Before the sacrifice could happen, Allah replaced his son with a ram, symbolising mercy and compassion. This year, the festival is being celebrated on May 28.
Bakrid teaches the values of faith, gratitude, kindness, charity, and helping those in need. Families come together to pray, share meals, exchange gifts, and spread happiness with loved ones and the less fortunate.
30 Eid al-Adha 2026 Wishes, Messages and Greetings:
Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless your life with happiness, peace, and endless joy this Bakrid.
Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid al-Adha filled with love, prosperity, and good health.
May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion bring peace and success into your life. Eid Mubarak 2026!
On this holy occasion of Bakrid, may your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with gratitude.
Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your loved ones.
May this Bakrid bring harmony, happiness, and positivity into your home. Eid Mubarak!
Sending warm wishes on Eid al-Adha. May your faith and devotion always guide you towards goodness.
May Allah accept your prayers and sacrifices and bless you with a beautiful life. Eid Mubarak!
Wishing you laughter, love, and togetherness this Eid al-Adha 2026.
Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May this auspicious festival strengthen your faith and bring success.
May your home be filled with delicious food, joyful moments, and countless blessings this Bakrid.
Bakrid Mubarak! May Allah’s mercy always shine upon you and your loved ones.
May the teachings of Eid al-Adha inspire you to spread kindness and compassion everywhere.
Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid filled with cherished memories and family love.
May this Eid bring new hopes, fresh opportunities, and happiness into your life.
Eid Mubarak! May Allah protect you from all difficulties and bless you with endless joy.
Celebrate this holy festival with love in your heart and gratitude in your soul. Happy Bakrid!
May your sacrifices be appreciated and your prayers be answered this Eid al-Adha.
Sending heartfelt wishes for a joyous and blessed Eid with your near and dear ones.
Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah grant you strength, wisdom, and peace always.
Wishing you beautiful moments, sweet memories, and happiness this Bakrid 2026.
May the divine blessings of Allah bring prosperity and contentment to your life.
On this sacred festival, may your heart be filled with faith and your home with happiness.
Eid Mubarak! May every moment of this festival bring smiles and positivity to your family.
May Allah’s blessings guide you towards success and fill your life with peace this Eid.
Bakrid Mubarak to you and your loved ones. Stay blessed and keep spreading happiness.
May this Eid strengthen the bond of love and unity among all. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!
Wishing you a joyous celebration, tasty feasts, and memorable moments this Bakrid.
May your life shine with the light of faith, hope, and love this Eid al-Adha 2026.
Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you with happiness today, tomorrow, and always.