Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: 5 Fashion Items From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Closet to Steal For a Perfect Festive Look

India is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr this year under the COVID-19 lockdown. Even though markets in some areas have been opened, people are still living under the fear of going out and contracting the deadly coronavirus. If you are someone who's fretting over your Eid look this year, we have got you covered. Here's the list of five items from Kareena Kapoor Khan's closet that you can easily find in your closet as well to style yourself this Eid.

1. The big colourful dupatta:

Trust us when we say that any gorgeous dupatta from your closet can absolutely make you look fabulous this festive season. Don't worry about thoughts like 'but I have already worn this once'. There is always a new way to style your old dupatta to make your outfit look brand new. So, how about taking inspiration from this red dupatta that Kareena is wearing in the picture? This is actually one of the actor's Eid special look and she styled her long kurta over a gharara with a striking red dupatta that came with a golden border. You can always look through your mom's closet to find a vintage dupatta.

2. Play with the statement jewellery:

So if you don’t have any new outfit but you still want a new look this Eid, this is the way to go. Look through your jewellery collection and take out the brightest piece. Now team it with a suit, a sharara or a lehenga in the most subtle colour you have got. Wearing a pastel outfit with brightly coloured jewellery will make your look pop out instantly. You can also do some mix and match with your jewellery and your mom’s. Let the fashionista in you do her job!

3. Go Banarasi

Silk is the ultimate festive fabric. The moment you team up anything silk with your look, you are always good to participate in any sort of celebration. For Eid, you can search for that silk dupatta or a brocade kurta that you have not worn in ages thinking it’s really OTT. Trust us this is the right time to take that out and go creative with it. Another good thing about wearing Banarasi silk is that it becomes the highlight of your look anyway so you can just go subtle on the rest of your look. Also, when it comes to wearing Banarasi, contrasting is the thumb rule. So, you can contrast your Banarasi dupatta or kurta with any colour or fabric of your choice.

4. Ditch the glam

If you are not the one to be going big on glam even during the festivals, you can totally ditch the sparkles and shimmer and opt for a simple outfit like this regular cotton suit that Kareena wore once. All she did was adding a big bindi and heavy kohl in the eyes. There you go! You can copy this whole look and manage to slay with simplicity this Eid.

5. Chikankari for that delicate look

Every girl must own an outfit with chikankari detailing on it. This style of embroidery, more popular in UP’s Lucknow, is actually both festive and speaks volumes of royalty and simplicity. You can team up any chikankari outfit with a pair of statement earrings like how Kareena has in this look. Good to go!

Eid Mubarak!