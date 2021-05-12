Eid-Ul-Fitr: 6 Recipes to Indulge in And Celebrate This Joyous Festival

With Eid ul-Fitr just round the corner, many folks are scrambling around trying to form the foremost of a couple of last days of Ramadan and bubbling with anticipation for Eid. After a month-long period of fasting, pious Muslims from around the world make the foremost of Eid, which is additionally referred to as the ‘festival of breaking fast,’ and enjoy delicious delicacies, both savoury and sweet. Also Read - Shrouds Selling More Than New Clothes, Keep Eid 2021 Simple, Appeals Ajmer Dargah Dewan

The festival is also called Meethi Eid because the sweet-ilicious desserts are a major focus of the festive feast. From plates overflowing with juicy, meaty dishes to pots gushing with slow-cooked rice and mutton dishes and a few really brimming divine desserts, the Meethi Eid feast is tough to resist.

A table full of mouthwatering food is all you want as an Eidi (a special gift elders gift on the festival) this festival amidst the pandemic. Among the delicious delicacies prepared on Eid we get you 6 recipes that would make your Eid indeed very Mubarak along with the essence of its religious significance :

Meethi Sevaiyan

When talking about Meethi Eid Dishes, Sweet Vermicelli is the first thing we relate to the festival. Also made from vermicelli, meethi seviyan may be a typical Eid al-Fitr food menu fixture. The vermicelli is soaked in milk and cooked with nuts and dry fruits.

Haleem

The meaty lentil soup-like dish is next-to-none when involves food for non-vegetarians. The rich mutton stew is cooked with broken wheat and made with a delicious mixture of Indian spices. The dish is slow-cooked and typically served during the Eid feast.

Sheer khurma

Meethi Eid is incomplete without a sweet delight, Sheer is the best meal to enjoy to give a treat to your sweet flavour buds, it is the biryani of desserts when it comes to Eid feasts. The flavourful vermicelli and milk pudding is prepared especially during Ramadan and Eid and is relished by the young and the old with equal delight.

Shahi Biryani

The shahi biryani may be a traditional recipe of a dum-style biryani. it’s alternating layers of cooked, creamy mutton and saffron rice, and is certain to form you win the Eid-party game, without contention! The Biryani Completes the Festival and How!

Chicken Korma

The showstopper of all the dishes is often the creamy chicken korma that’s bound to make the most popular with the guests. The dish is rich, extra creamy, seeped with flavours, and spiced. It is best enjoyed with buttered naan or tandoori roti.

Tangdi Kebabs

All that shimmers might not be gold but all that tastes good is surely Tangri kebabs, they are very easy to make and are an instant hit with everyone.

The dish has tandoor-cooked chicken drumsticks served with onion rings and lemon wedges, and it’s a tedious task to pick just one!

Eid marks the end of pious fasts and the beginning of feasty festival Eid, it’s time to indulge and celebrate, not just the End of Pious Ramadan, but also the rich and diverse legacy of the Food of India.

We Wish Everyone Eid Mubarak!

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar