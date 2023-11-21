Home

Ekta Kapoor Wears Rs 1.49 Lakh Orange Sharara Set at International Emmy Awards, Experiments With Her Style – See Viral Red Carpet Pics

Ekta Kapoor made a debut on the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards this year. She was honoured with the International Directorate award. She wore a bright orange sharara set for the ceremony.

Ekta Kapoor at International Emmy Awards 2023 in Nupur Kanoi's orange sharara set (Photo: Ekta's team/ Nupur Kanoi website)

New York: Ekta Kapoor was the proud recipient of this year’s International Emmy Directorate Award. For the ceremony held in New York on Tuesday morning (IST), the filmmaker dressed up in a vibrant orange coloured sharara set. Ekta created history at the Emmys as the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the trophy. As her fans and family cheered for her, she decided to experiment with her style for the international awards.

Ekta‘s choice of outfit for the event was rather unusual. The filmmaker’s go-to fashion pick is usually a piece of Kaftaan, a maxi dress or anything flowy and billowy. However, this time she went all big on bright colours and embellishments. The producer rocked a sharara set from Indian designer Nupur Kanoi. The outfit had silver hand embroidery with mirror, Swarovski, metallic sequins, studs and pearl work. The set came with an asymmetric wrap Kaftan top with loose sleeves and sharara pants featuring cancan with heavy embroidery on the belt. The overall look was like a modified version of traditional sharara and Ekta made it work for her. It was a good change of pace for her and definitely one of the brightest appearances on the Emmys red carpet this year.

Ekta Kapoor’s dress from Emmy Awards 2023 Costs Rs 1.49 Lakh

The Sharara set that Ekta wore to the Emmys 2023 is available to buy online on the designer’s website. Modelled by actor Neelam, Ekta’s good friend, it is priced at Rs 149,800 and is purely made of crepe fabric.

Apart from Ekta, Indian actor Shefali Shah graced the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards in New York. She wore a red organza saree by Indian designer Torani for the show. Shefali looked elegant.

Your thoughts on Ekta’s look though?

