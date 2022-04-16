Elaichi Benefits: The spices’ queen cardamom, also called elaichi, is renowned for its scent and flavour. This fragrant spice can enhance the flavour of your tea, cuisine, and entire dining experience. Cardamom is a multi-purpose spice that may be used in curries, bread, rice, and liquid dishes like tea or kadha. Aside from being a natural flavouring ingredient, cardamom has numerous health benefits, as its natural components and antioxidant characteristics aid in the prevention of diseases and infections.Also Read - Cardamom: This Spice Can Help You Deal With Breast Cancer

Have you ever thought about why your grandmother kept a few cardamom pods in her travel bag? The solution lies in cardamom's remarkable health advantages.

Here are 5 health benefits of consuming elaichi:

1. Elaichi helps improve digestion

Elaichi seeds contain a high amount of fiber, which aids in the resolution of digestive issues. Elaichi helps to prevent constipation, acidity, gas, bloating, and reflux by consuming it on a regular basis. Elaichi includes compounds that have been shown to help food flow more quickly through the intestine.

2. Elaichi helps regulate blood pressure

Elaichi’s antioxidant and diuretic qualities aid hypertension sufferers in maintaining normal blood pressure levels. Because of its diuretic action, regular use of Elaichi in the diet helps to control excessive blood pressure. Elaichi extract is high in antioxidants, which aid in blood detoxification and encourage frequent urination.

3. Elaichi helps treat bad breath

Elaichi has been used for centuries to alleviate foul breath and enhance dental health. All you have to do is take one Elaichi into your mouth after your meal and slowly chew on it to release its wonderful flavour. Elaichi possesses antibacterial characteristics that aid in the removal of even the strongest garlic or onion odours.

4. Elaichi helps deal with depression

Elaichi provides the additional benefits of assisting persons suffering from mental stress, and depression due to its fragrant properties. For the greatest results, boil cardamom in water or simply add it to your tea. Elaichi tea can also be used to influence people’s moods. Its taste and aroma aid to relax the senses.

5. Elaichi helps in weight loss

Elaichi allows the body to burn fat more quickly by increasing metabolism. By reducing the bulging in the abdominal region, Elaichi water aids in the removal of fat deposits. The majority of fat is collected around the belly button in many people, placing them at risk for a variety of health concerns. It is a vital weight loss spice since it helps with indigestion, constipation, and water retention.

Here’s how you can use Elaichi in your routine:

Adding a few open pods of cardamom in boiling water works wonders.

Simply chew on a cardamom pod as a mouth refresher after meals.

For a restful night’s sleep, combine a pinch of cardamom with turmeric, and black pepper in your bedtime milk.

You can use it as a whole spice to add it to curries and desserts like halwa and kheer.

Elaichi is a fragrant spice that also aids in the treatment and alleviation of cold and flu symptoms.