Elli Avram Defies Gravity in a Hot White Dress at Beauty Awards – a Show Stealer?

Elli Avram took an incredible fashion risk with her appearance on the red carpet of a beauty award on Wednesday evening. Check out her pictures in a gravity-defying white dress. Do you think the risk paid off?

Elli Avram at Elle Beauty Awards 2022: Elli Avram completely stole the show with her experimental fashion choice at the recently happened beauty awards. The actor turned up in an absolutely unlikely outfit. She defied gravity with her voluminous white frock dress that she styled with an updo and a more voluminous black skirt.

Now, while many people can have reservations over liking this look, there’s no denying that Elli stood out in that avatar. The Ganpath actor left no stone unturned in making sure that she was raising some eyeballs with her grand entry on the red carpet of the Elle Beauty Awards on Wednesday evening.

CHECK ELLI AVRAM’S HOT PHOTOS IN WHITE DRESS:

Elli’s dress came with an excessively plunging neckline that was made to stuck on her body with fashion tape. She flaunted her confidence and that fabulous physique in that super glamorous look. The actor further kept her makeup subtle and tied her hair to let the dress take all the limelight.

Considering the event that she was attending and how celebs are supposed to take such fashion risks at a beauty award, extra brownie points to Elli to attempt that look. Apart from her, Deepika Padukone also went with the same black-and-white avatar. Hers was a little Cindrella-sque as she arrived in a giant tulle skirt and a sport white shirt. What are you thinking of Elli’s look here though?