Elli AvrRam had a great time in the Maldives and it seems like she can't get over her vacation. Swedish-Greek actor looks stunning in a new post that has her in a pristine white ensemble that compliments her beautiful copper red hair.

Elli posted a picture on Instagram where she is dressed in a lacey white body-con ensemble. She curls up in a white comforter, holding a blue coffee mug in one hand and a book in the other. Her copper-red hair looks good with the bright blue sky in the backdrop.

“If you know what I’m reading, you’re on the right track…🌹🍃,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 84.74 K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elli during her vacay in the Maldives enjoyed a run on a beach, she posted videos of her performing aerial yoga, playing soccer, and treating her fans with her oh-so-stunning pictures.

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s ‘Malang’ earlier this year.

(With inputs from IANS)