Ema Datshi- Make Deepika Padukone’s Favourite Bhutanese Dish With This Step-by-Step Recipe

Are you curious about Deepika Padukone's favourite go-to dish? Recently, in an interview, she disclosed her fondness for this delicious Bhutanese dish Ema Dashi. Below, we have shared a step-by-step guide for you to prepare the recipe at home. Read on!

Deepika Padukone is a big foodie and has recently revealed in an interview one of her favourite Bhutanese dishes she truly relishes. In April 2023, the actor visited Bhutan and shared picturesque snaps of the Land of the Thunder Dragon. She also gave her fans a sneak peek of the delectable food she tried. From there, Deepika grew a fondness for this particular Bhutanese dish called Ema Datshi. It is also called the national dish of Bhutan.

Ema Datshi is made up of green and red chillies, cheese made of Yak’s milk along with butter. Enhanced with peppers, onions and tomatoes, this flavourful dish is ideal to have during lunch or dinner. Well, if you also want to try this food, no worries! We’ve got our hands on this celeb-loved Bhutanese recipe that you can easily try in your kitchen.

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO MAKE DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S FAVOURITE GO-TO BHUTANESE EMA DATSHI

Heat a Pan Add tomatoes, onions, capsicum, chilli peppers, green chillies, garlic cloves, salt and black peppercorn Drizzle oil over the ingredients Add a cup of water to the pan and stir the ingredients well Increase the heat to high and cover the pan with a lid Allow the mixture to boil for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally Once the vegetables are cooked and the mixture has thickened slightly, reduce the heat to medium. Add butter and cheese to the mixture Stir well until the cheese is melted and fully incorporated into the dish Adjust the seasoning if necessary. Serve the Ema Datshi hot with steamed rice or Chappati

Ema means chilli and datshi means cheese in the Dzongkha language. It is among the most famous dishes in Bhutanese cuisine and is easy to make at home. Let us know how your experience was when trying it!

