Emma Stone Handles Wardrobe Malfunction with Grace at Oscars 2024, Playfully Jokes About ‘Broken Dress’

Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Poor Things," elegantly showcase a broken zipper on the back of her Louis Vuitton gown at Oscars 2024

Making her second Oscar win in seven years, Emma Stone took home the Best Actress prize for “Poor Things.” At the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Stone took the stage to accept the Oscar win for Best Actress and kicked off her speech by revealing that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on her way up to the stage. The star began, turning around to reveal a broken zipper on her custom mint Louis Vuitton gown.

According to Stone, the mishap occurred as her La La Land costar performed his epic Barbie Ballad. Well, not being conscious at all, Emma gracefully flaunted her broken dress revealing, “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure,” she added as the audience cheered and whooped.

EMMA STONE FLAUNTS HER ‘BROKEN DRESS’ AT OSCARS 2024

Emma Stone full speech for her Best Actress win #Oscarspic.twitter.com/FiKXHxgoVz — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) March 11, 2024

The Oscars was a big night for Emma, who first took home the award for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things. For the occasion, she wore a stunning sea mint-coloured dress. She complemented the look with 30-carat yellow diamond necklace from the luxury brand. To round off, Emma opted for subtle glam and open hairdo that matched her red-carpet look perfectly.

A look that would make Bella Baxter. Best Actress nominee Emma Stone has arrived at the #Oscars in @LouisVuitton. See all of the best red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/bkTmgRKlai pic.twitter.com/kYOJTaX0PG — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 10, 2024

“I’m so grateful to have been involved in this film and thank you for your faith and your patience and such a wonderful experience. And Ryan Gosling, thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure,” Emma Stone said in her heartfelt acceptance speech. “To our whole crew, everyone that put their heart and souls into this film, I – I’m going to find you all individually, and I’m going to thank you. Along with my friends, who I love so much. I’m going to hug the hell out of you when the feeling reenters my body. I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do. And this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I’m so grateful for that. So thank you so much. Thank you.”

