Emmy 2024 – 6 Most Fancy Looks From Selena Gomez' Sheer Gown to Aubrey Plaza's Needle Flap – See Pics

Emmy 2024 – 6 Most Fancy Looks From Selena Gomez’ Sheer Gown to Aubrey Plaza’s Needle Flap – See Pics

Award nights sure do is all about celebrating cinema, but, fashion picks never miss a sight. Take a look at the some of the most unique and glamourous fashion moments thar will put you in a daze.

Emmy 2024 - 6 Most Fancy Looks From Selena Gomez' Sheer Gown to Aubrey Plaza's Needle Flap - See Pics

Emmy Awards 2024: The Emmy awards finally took place on January 15 at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles after being delayed due to the Hollywood strike. The Primetime Emmy awards were hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The 75th annual ceremony honoured the year’s best television (the 2023 Emmys were postponed to tonight, so many of the categories reflect last year’s best series, too). Alongside honouring the best talent, the quotient is always high for the glam town. And whats fashion with some quirks, and bold experiments? Sheer gowns to flaunting baby-bump in style, here are some of the most fancy dresses that rule the carpet at Emmy’s

EMMY 2024: 6 MOST FANCY OUTFITS

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

‘Calm Down’ singer beautifully donned a sheer silhouette gown with violet shimmers. The gown was featured in the pre-fall collection 2024 and depicts intricate craftsmanship. Reportedly, the gown has nearly 450,00 sequins.

Aubrey Plaza in Loewe

A sight to behold, Aubrey Plaza, known for its role as April in ‘Parks and Recreation’ made heads turn. The actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Harper Spiller in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus.’ Plaza’s Loewe satin gown featured a slim-fitting skirt with a straight, narrow cut and a unique, square bodice that had a giant gold pin struck through it. The light yellow, floor-length number is from Loewe’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Suki Waterhouse in Valentino

Donning a fiery gown, Suki made jaws drop as she walked the red carpet in a bold and elegant gown flaunting her baby bump and as people called it, her special ‘plus-one.’ The Valentino dress had a bow and apron-like bodice that was open on the sides. “They had to redesign the dress to make it fit the bump,” she told E!’s Laverne Cox on the red carpet. “I’m really glad they made it work.”

Quinta Brunson in Dior Haute Couture

Quinta became the second black woman to win an Emmy. She grabbed the title of Best Actress in Comedy for Abbott Elementary. She wore an elegant and chic pink crushed satin dress. However, she was trolled as netizens thought it needed ironing.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci lime

Jessica stood out from the regular fashion moments as she glowed in a bodycon lime dress.

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland

Isa adorned herself with a high-neck collar gown with crystal-embellished all over it. The best part was the feathered tassels that dazzled at the 75th Emmy night.

Jenna Ortega in Dior Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin

Jenna Ortega, aka, Wednesday bewitched her fans not in black or white but an ethereal floral dress with a nude corset structure.

Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco won hearts with her floral sticker cut-out-like dress. In a black and sparkly galore, she was a rainbow with happy vibes all around. We just cannot stop obsessing over her dress!

