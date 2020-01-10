Popularly known as ‘Til’, sesame seeds are fragrant and nutty. They can be called winter food as they generate heat and energy in the body. This extremely loved kitchen ingredient is used to make various winter recipes like Til Ke Laddoo, Til Ki Gajak, etc. These tiny seeds are packed with oil and an array of health benefits. Having a handful of sesame seeds every day can give you a myriad of benefits. From lowering the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases to regulating blood pressure, and supporting bone health, sesame seeds can do it all for you. Read further to know more about the positive health impacts of this nutrient-packed food.

Helps in weight loss

To lose weight effectively, you need to increase your satiety and you can do that by having fiber-rich food. Sesame seeds or Til are a good source of fiber and support digestive health. Having sesame seeds on a daily basis can increase the time of digestion of food and make you feel full for a longer duration, preventing overeating.

Improves heart health

High levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the body can cause heart disease by being accumulated in the arteries and slowing down the flow of blood. It can also block the blood flow completely, if not removed on time. Sesame seeds lower your cholesterol level and reduce your likelihood of suffering from cardiovascular diseases like stroke, heart failure, heart attack, etc., says a study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine. Moreover, its daily consumption can lower your blood pressure. Notably, hypertension is one of the major risk factors for heart diseases. Til is rich in magnesium and other antioxidants that are known to regulate blood pressure.

Reduces inflammation

Inflammation is one of the reasons behind various chronic conditions like obesity, cancer, etc. Having anti-inflammatory effects, sesame seeds or Til can effectively fight against inflammation. They can drop the levels of inflammatory markers by 51 to 79 per cent in three months, says a study published in The Scientific World Journal.