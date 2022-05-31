When it comes to fitness Bollywood actors gets serious than nothing. After all they have to make a fantastic body and look good on screen, so they can’t afford to miss their workout session. One such actor of bollywood is none other than Esha Gupta.Also Read - Esha Gupta is Too Hot to Handle, Flaunts Sexy Plunging Neckline in White Revealing Crop Top- See Sultry Pics

Esha Gupta is a fitness fanatic, as evidenced by her Instagram handle. The diva is well-known not just for her acting abilities, but also for her fitness enthusiasm . Esha's fitness videos and pictures are a big proof this she is committed to leading an healthy lifestyle. Her fans are always in awe of her tremendous physique and her dedication towards fitness. Recently, Esha uploaded a video from her Pilates workout session and is once again trending on social media.

The actor was seen doing a fun Pilate session with the very popular fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Namrata has been training a lot of bollywood celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Elli Avram, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan. Esha was seen enjoying her workout video and captioned it " @namratapurohit serving some strong love #pilates"

Check Out Esha Gupta’s New Workout Video:

For those who don’t know, Pilates is the most recommended form of workout. It aids in improving posture, develops core muscle strength, increases body awareness, reduces stiffness and beneficial for mental health. Pilates aligns and supports your body’s overall structure and joints. When done correctly and with appropriate technique, Pilates can turn out to be the best form of exercise for your body.

On professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the web series RejectX 2. She also starred alongside Anupam Kher in the 2019 film One Day: Justice Delivered. Esha Gupta has featured in films like Raaz 2, Jannat 2 and others.

What do you think of Esha Gupta’s fitness video? Inspired much?