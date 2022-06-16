Esha Gupta has never failed to impress her fans with her tremendous physique and magnificent body. Despite her great acting abilities, the diva has made her mark in the industry by giving us fitness aspirations and perfect workout regimen. Having a huge fan base on social media, Esha Gupta consistently keeps on motivating her fans by posting pictures which shows great enthusiasm towards staying fit. Fans are more interested in her impressive and jaw-dropping yoga poses than in her gym videos. Esha hits the internet with her super-difficult yoga pose in her most recent post.Also Read - Esha Gupta's Intense Workout And Fitness Regime Will Inspire You To Get In Shape - Watch Video

Recently, Esha shared a picture of herself doing the Eka Pada Sirsasana. It's also known as the One Leg Supported Head Balance Pose or the Foot Behind the Head Pose. Esha executed the difficult stretching asana in a black sports bra and a pair of training tights, with her hair in a messy top bun. Esha Captioned her image " Find them toes"

Take a look:

Esha Gupta Instagram post



For those who don’t know, Eka Pada Sirsana enhances hemoglobin levels by increasing blood flow, especially in the back. It is beneficial to people who suffer from anemia as well as nervous tremors. This yoga pose is a vigorous bodywork that activates fire, allowing your body to digest swiftly.

Esha has previously shared photos of herself performing yoga asanas on social media. She routinely shares photographs from her at-home exercise session with her Instagram followers to keep them up to date. Take a look at some of her yoga poses.

Esha Gupta Instagram post

Esha Gupta Instagram post

Esha Gupta Instagram post

