Home

Lifestyle

Esha Gupta is India’s Hotter Kylie Jenner in Coffee Draped Backless Dress For Rs 11k, PICS

Esha Gupta is India’s Hotter Kylie Jenner in Coffee Draped Backless Dress For Rs 11k, PICS

Esha Gupta looked bombshell in coffee draped bodycon dress that came with a thigh-high slit. She posed like a seductive diva for a hot photoshoot. - See latest pics!

Esha Gupta is a social media sensation who blows up Instagram every time she posts her picture. From hot bikini looks to bodycon gowns and ethereal lehengas, Esha Gupta can slay in all. This time was no different! The actor dropped her bold photos in a coffee-coloured drape dress and netizens could not keep calm. She captioned her photos with a heartbreak emoji and her fans worry if everything is okay with the ‘Aashram 2‘ star.

Trending Now

Esha Gupta posed seductively on the floor in her coffee-brown dress. Her bodycon dress came with a cutout detail in the front. The maxi-length, full sleeves dress came with a thigh-high slit. She accentuated her look with golden hoop earrings. Her hairstylist Madhav Trehan styled her wavy hair as they fell on her shoulders. Esha Gupta flaunted her tattoo in the hot backless dress.

You may like to read

Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph in Latest Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta’s fans swamped the comment section with love and appreciation. They also dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “Looking so beautiful ❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Unbelievable hotness 👄💞💔💜 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Mind blowing 😍😍😘😘💋💋💕💕💓💓❤❤❤🔥🔥(sic).” The fourth user said, “Elegant beautiful outfit🔥🙌🙌 (sic).” Her fans also expressed concern following her heartbreak emoji in the caption. One of the users wrote, “Dil tut gya kya 😮🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Kya hua gupta ji 🔥😍😮 (sic).”

Love what Esha Gupta is wearing? You can have it too! Her coffee-draped backless dress costs Rs 10,990 from Ankita Jain’s label on the official website. The maxi-length, backless dress came with a fitted torso and a relaxed bottom. It featured knot and cutout details in front. The dress is available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL

On the professional front, Esha Gupta competed in both the Miss India International pageant and the Miss India event in 2007. Her career took off with the Vishesh Films films Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, starring Emraan Hashmi. She most recently appeared with Anupam Kher in the 2019 action film One Day: Justice Delivered.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES