Esha Gupta Looks Bombshell in Yellow Bodycon Dress Embroidered With Crystals – See HOT Pics

Esha Gupta dropped the hottest photos in a yellow-coloured body hugging dress that came with crystal embellishments - See her latest photos!

Esha Gupta is the hottest Bollywood star and there is no two way about it. The ‘Aashram 2‘ actress often creates a ruckus on Instagram with her jaw-droppingly hot photos. Esha Gupta manages to look hot and glamourous almost all the time, be it in sarees, body-hugging gowns or even sexy beachwear. She once again dropped her hottest photos in a yellow-coloured body-hugging gown with a minor slit from behind. Her yellow sleeveless dress came with crystal embellishments and a deep U-neckline. The blue accents on her yellow bodycon dress’ neckline and straps stood out. Esha Gupta captioned her post, “Thank you @miumiu family 💛 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta completed her look with diamond jewellery including a statement bracelet and some rings. She finished her look with nude heels. To elevate the glamour, she let her wavy curls be all over the place with a classic centre part. She rounded up the look with a dewy look and pink lips.

Esha Gupta’s latest photos received immense love and appreciation from her fans. Many users dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Hey beauty❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Looking 💣💣💣🔥 (sic).” The third user wrote, “LOOK 👀 AMAZED DRESS 👗 ❤️ (sic).”

For the unversed, Esha Gupta won the 2007 Miss India International title. Her carer took off with the Vishesh Films films ‘Jannat 2′ and ‘Raaz 3.‘ She rose to fame with her role as Sonia in Prakash Jha’s ‘Aasharam 3.’ Esha recently impressed the fashion critics with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.