Esha Gupta Hot Gym Look: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta never fails to make waves with her hotness and she did it again! Esha, who is currently vacationing in Spain, is keeping her social media ignited with her hot pictures. She dropped a bombshell picture from the gym flaunting her sexy figure and her fans are NOT disappointed. Internet sensation Esha looked bombshell in her latest mirror selfie wearing a black bralette and athleisure shorts. She captioned her photo, “Eating samosa and posting this.”Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Sexy Hourglass Figure in Nude Bikini - See Sunkissed Photo From Spain

ESHA GUPTA’S LATEST HOT PICTURE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta’s social media game is on point, so anytime she posts sexy pictures on her Instagram, internet users fall head over heels and go completely bonkers. Actor Karan Singh Chhabra wrote, “Samosa can’t even dare to give u some calories !” Fans dropped fire and heart emojis on Esha Gupta’s post. One of the users wrote, “What a click!” Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Hot And Sensuous Hourglass Figure in White Bodycon Maxi Dress- See Pics From Spain

Esha Gupta, who created waves with her sensuous performance with actor Bobby Deol in Aashram 3 on MX Player, often drops sexy pictures from her photo shoots. She flaunts her hourglass figure in beachwear and bodycon dresses to sexy lehengas and gowns.

